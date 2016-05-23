Deposit to account
Please read the following links/pages, and if it does not help so inform web developers by yourself.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Marco vd Heijden, 2016.05.17 20:37
3. Withdraw from Account
Warning: there is a set of conditions which might prevent withdrawal.
|The problem
|The solution
|No earned money on the account
|Start earning with MQL5.community services
|Withdrawal is allowed not more often than once per twenty-four hours
|Wait for twenty-four hours and try withdrawal again
|No Verified User status
|Register as a seller
|Discordance of payment systems when depositing and withdrawing
|Use the payment system (WebMoney, PayPal or ePayments only), which was used when you deposited to your account for the first time, when withdrawing
|Financial operations are blocked
|Please contact Service Desk to solve this problem
MQL5.community users can deposit to their accounts in several different ways. However, withdrawal is possible for quite a few of them! In addition, the fraud protection system does not allow to transfer funds from one payment system to another using the MQL5.community website as an intermediary.
You can not withdraw what you deposited.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2010.03.09 12:10
Any new software inevitably contains bugs that are not always possible to detect even under the most rigorous in-house testing. We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
In order to improve feedback from MetaTrader 5 end users, we have implemented Service Desk section in each MQL5 Community user Profile. Any user can send a Request about problem discovered in our product.
Why a new section, if any registered user can write an error message on the forum? The fact that Service Desk is directly integrated into our in-house TeamWox GroupWare, that is used by our developers. This means that every working day in MetaQuotes Software Corp. begins with the overview of received requests about problems found in our products.
For this very reason we invite you to report any bugs directly to our developers via Service Desk. Your message will be immediately accessible to our Quality Assurance, Technical Support and Trading Platforms departments. Each request sent from Service Desk is compulsorily treated, and is either closed after fixing the problem, or queued for making a decision in the future.
We ask you to report each found error in a separate request, while adhering to certain rules:
- The request contains description of only one problem. It will allow us to focus on its solution and during its processing and discussion not to specify what was corrected or was unable to reproduce.
- In request subject please specify a brief description of problem, so we can always find it among other requests.
- In the beginning of a request briefly describe the problem. For example:
- Give a detailed description of actions taken to reproduce the problem. Complement your request with screenshots (if necessary) that are referenced in description. For example:
- Describe the achieved result. For example:
- Describe the expected result. For example:
- Provide the necessary details to reproduce the error. For example:
- Provide additional details that can help find a solution. For example:
All
these recommendations are compiled using our own long-term experience
of communicating with customers, and we will be grateful to you if you
adhere to them. Please, notify us about found errors. We can find and
fix them as soon as possible only with your assistance. With your help
we will do our best to create the superior trading terminal for You!
This is how my personal web page looks .As you see the Pay Pal option is disabled.How to inform your web developers?
We (moderators) are communicating with the web developers on the same way with everyone here: by service desk.
So, I may suggest to you to go to the links related to mql5 payment system (may be - you will find some your error related to email address to paypal and so on), or go directly to the service desk to create the ticket on the same way as we all are doing.
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To make it shorter: go to this link.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
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Dear moderators
Deposit to account from Pay Pal is disabled ,please check and inform your web developers.