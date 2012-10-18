Getting indicator levels from EA?
I think some coders here can help you out. Give it to the as a job. they will certainly do it for you.
Thanks
Hi,
I have a indicator where I have spesified the indicator levels as input. So i can have N amount of levels each one a certain spacing apart. All nice and done but now my EA needs to read this Levels...i dont see how to do this?
I feel lost here...
Hi ToolMaker,
Hi ToolMaker,
thanks guys for taking time to answer,
added this post in the EA section:
- www.mql5.com
Hi ToolMaker,
Oh the Band.
Very simple, get the distant between middle band to lower band (or the distant between upper band to middle band - its the same value), then multiply it with your level and add it to middle band.
You still have to write those inputs in the EA though, we can't do it programatically.
input double Level_1 = 2.0; input double Level_2 = -2.0; input double Level_3 = 1.5; input double Level_4 = -1.5; double lev_1, lev_2, lev_3, lev_4; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- double distant = middle_band - lower_band; // or upper_band - middle_band lev_1 = middle_band + Level_1 * distant; lev_2 = middle_band + Level_2 * distant; lev_3 = middle_band + Level_3 * distant; lev_4 = middle_band + Level_4 * distant; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thanks zachy for you help will try this as this might be a more resource friendly way
Looking at your suggestion now I see that you getting the distance between middle and lower and use this value for leveling, right? if so this is not really the right way because of its static value increment, I tested this by adding 3 bolingars with each 1 deviation appart to see if their distances are the same....my hunch was it would not because we working with calculated deviations:
2012.10.18 05:53:46 AngleTest (EURUSD,H1) Window=0, index=2, Name=BB Period(20),Dev(3),Shft(0), handle=12 - MA(1.311466) Lower(1.308570271076223), Dif between MA Val and lower : -0.002895728923777208 Per unit of dev 1 : -0.0009652429745924026
2012.10.18 05:53:46 AngleTest (EURUSD,H1) Window=0, index=1, Name=BB Period(20),Dev(1),Shft(0), handle=11 - MA(1.311466) Lower(1.310500757025408), Dif between MA Val and lower : -0.0009652429745923286 Per unit of dev 1 : -0.0004826214872961643
2012.10.18 05:53:46 AngleTest (EURUSD,H1) Window=0, index=0, Name=BB Period(20),Dev(2),Shft(0), handle=10 - MA(1.311466) Lower(1.309535514050815), Dif between MA Val and lower : -0.001930485949184879 Per unit of dev 1 : -0.001930485949184879
the last section "Per unit of dev 1" should be equal to each other for your suggestion hold merrid ... below is the script used to test..mind the slugish ness:
However, I have got the option to calculate the deviation with this levels suggestion of yours which I'm certainly thinking about doing rather than creating multpile boll bands... it would make the life much easier for the back tester...
Thanks Zachy!
void OnStart() { int windows=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL); //--- Check all windows for(int w=0;w<windows;w++) { //--- the number of indicators in this window/subwindow int total=ChartIndicatorsTotal(0,w); //--- Go through all indicators in the window double prevVal = 0; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the short name of an indicator string name=ChartIndicatorName(0,w,i); //--- get the handle of an indicator int handle=ChartIndicatorGet(0,w,name); //--- Add to log double value[]; CopyBuffer(handle,2,0,1,value); double MAvalue[]; CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,1,MAvalue); double diff=(value[0] - MAvalue[0]); double diff2= diff/(i+1); // this is to get the diffrence per unit of 1 deviation, since bol 1 dev = 1,bol 2 dev =2 and bol 3 dev 3 printf("Window="+w+", index="+i+", Name="+name+", handle="+handle+" - MA("+MAvalue[0]+") Lower("+value[0]+"), Dif between MA Val and lower : "+diff+" Per unit of dev 1 : "+(diff2)); } } }
Hi ToolMaker,
Of course 3 BB with different deviation will have different distant to its middle band, I was suggesting with one single BB and your post was asking about level and level is not deviation.
In a BB with any deviation the distant from upper band to middle band is equal with the distant from middle band to lower band.
Upper band, lower band and its levels are calculated from middle band.
Upper band and lower band are calculated by standard deviation, while levels is calculated with the distant from upper band (or lower band) to middle band.
If you have 3 band with different input data (period, deviation) then you will have to separate calculate 3 of them.
Try this :
1. Attach BB deviation 1 and level 2/-2 or whatever and attach another BB again same period but with deviation 2 (different color please), You will see that BB deviation 1 level 2/-2, (or whatever) is not the same with BB deviation 2 - except of course its middle band.
2.
Looking at your suggestion now I see that you getting the distance between middle and lower and use this value for leveling, right? if so this is not really the right way because of its static value increment,
Press your mouse middle button to activate chart cross-hair, calculate the distant from middle band to upper band, then calculate the distant from upper band to level 2, then from level 2 to level 3, and so on. You will see that the value is the same.
Level is not deviation.
Ah, I see ...
I just check this :
Level 2/-2 of BB deviation 1 is equal with upper/lower band of BB deviation 2
Level 3/-3 of BB deviation 1 is equal with upper/lower band of BB deviation 3
and so on
Level 4/-4 of BB deviation 1 is equal with level 2 BB deviation 2
Level 6/-6 of BB deviation 1 is equal with level 3 BB deviation 2
Level 8/-8 of BB deviation 1 is equal with level 4 BB deviation 2
and so on
Thanks ToolMaker,
Hi,
I have a indicator where I have spesified the indicator levels as input. So i can have N amount of levels each one a certain spacing apart. All nice and done but now my EA needs to read this Levels...i dont see how to do this?
I feel lost here...