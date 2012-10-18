Stress testing need help on Indicator creation for bolingar PLZ
Please use image button to post image (the one next the link button or press Ctrl + Alt + i).
And please don't double post - especially when you already get response and answer https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8340
Hi ALL,
I busy writing a semi adaptive EA with the bolingar band. The idea is I need to at certain stage increase the deviation. So my first attempt was to just create another indicator with increased deviation and add it to the chart.... The problem is when you loop throught the indicators on the chart there is a possibility that you will have two bolingars with the same handle AMND NAME when only the deviation is diffrent because the ma period is used for unique handle creation and NOT the deviation included, below is a print out of my 3 bolingars, one havin 25 MA period and 2 65 but diffrent deviations...
2012.10.18 04:40:51 AngleTest (EURUSD,H1) Window=0, index=2, Name=Bands(65), handle=11 - Yellow or Red Bolingar in the attachment
2012.10.18 04:40:51 AngleTest (EURUSD,H1) Window=0, index=1, Name=Bands(65), handle=11 - Yellow or Red Bolingar in the attachment
2012.10.18 04:40:51 AngleTest (EURUSD,H1) Window=0, index=0, Name=Bands(25), handle=10 - Green Bolingar in attachment
So, I guess I need to write my own bolingar indiactor to fix this...not sure if it is a bug??
Things I tried, I have tried removing and re-add the the new deviated bolingar but it seems I'm losing my backtesting capabilities if I dynamically add indicators and removing soI'm stuck between a rock and a hard place..
I modified the bolingar strat to include the the deviation and shift parms in the name and it creates a unique handle... I guess I'm sorted. Will go the route of adding more than one bolingar band and just selecting between them...makes my backtesting slower to have multiple B Bands running but dont have any other bettter idea?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi ALL,
I busy writing a semi adaptive EA with the bolingar band. The idea is I need to at certain stage increase the deviation. So my first attempt was to just create another indicator with increased deviation and add it to the chart.... The problem is when you loop throught the indicators on the chart there is a possibility that you will have two bolingars with the same handle AMND NAME when only the deviation is diffrent because the ma period is used for unique handle creation and NOT the deviation included, below is a print out of my 3 bolingars, one havin 25 MA period and 2 65 but diffrent deviations...
2012.10.18 04:40:51 AngleTest (EURUSD,H1) Window=0, index=2, Name=Bands(65), handle=11 - Yellow or Red Bolingar in the attachment
2012.10.18 04:40:51 AngleTest (EURUSD,H1) Window=0, index=1, Name=Bands(65), handle=11 - Yellow or Red Bolingar in the attachment
2012.10.18 04:40:51 AngleTest (EURUSD,H1) Window=0, index=0, Name=Bands(25), handle=10 - Green Bolingar in attachment
So, I guess I need to write my own bolingar indiactor to fix this...not sure if it is a bug??
Things I tried, I have tried removing and re-add the the new deviated bolingar but it seems I'm losing my backtesting capabilities if I dynamically add indicators and removing soI'm stuck between a rock and a hard place..