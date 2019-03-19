read dependant MA(based on other indicator) value, placed in subwindow, from EA

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Hi and thank you for reading this.

I'm creating an EA for MT4 that needs to read a standard moving average indicator which is placed inside a subwindow 

and processes the values of another indicator in the same subwindow.

How can I read the MA's value from my EA? 

Issues are, how to find this specific MA in the subwindow and how can I read it's value correctly, which is based on the other indicator in the same subwindow?

MA inside subwindow, based on other indicator in same subwindow

Thank you

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