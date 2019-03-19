read dependant MA(based on other indicator) value, placed in subwindow, from EA
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi and thank you for reading this.
I'm creating an EA for MT4 that needs to read a standard moving average indicator which is placed inside a subwindow
and processes the values of another indicator in the same subwindow.
How can I read the MA's value from my EA?
Issues are, how to find this specific MA in the subwindow and how can I read it's value correctly, which is based on the other indicator in the same subwindow?
Thank you