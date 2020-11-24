Sell Your Code - page 3
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If everything is well and good with your income and financial progress and stability, I suppose, you are making a lot of money from the MQL Market.
But if you are not, then I suggest once again, look at 100 products from all the 6000 EAs, Random picked, and tell me, if there are 6000 products, logically what it means, that there are so many ideas attacking the market, and if you look carefully, there are only 2-4 signals that are surviving more then 3-5 months. I am not talking about manual signals, but EA signals that have been used with at least 10-20 customers with proven results. If there were such EAs then they would be famous by now.
Now if you still think that I am talking nonsense, I guess you are addicted so much to believing that you will come out with the best results, And I pray to god that you may do so, but not on the time of what ever you consider your free time.
Yet again instead of some evidence, you are asking me to do some investigation in the market.
Why? If you did that, then come up with some facts that support your claims.
Your only "attempt" to prove something is a claim that there are no famous EA's.
And that is not much of the proof.
Yes, I am still thinking you are talking nonsense because in this message you are again appealing for me to find proof you should provide in the first place.
I could be addicted to any kind of delusion, but you will still have to provide at least some shred of evidence that supports your claim before I buy it.
It's just how these things work.
There is no room for meaningless claims.
If your time is important for you, and the 20 jobs you have done in the market makes you happy, and that is how you see the forex business, I guess in 5-8 years time you will be more realistic.
And then please do not forget this thread in the forum, and come back and share your success with EAs.
My intentions are definitely not the same as yours and you keep making the same mistakes over and over again.(Assumptions)
My intentions are definitely not the same as yours and you keep making the same mistakes over and over again.(Assumptions)
If you look at many EAs , you will see comments on my behalf, that I have watched many many EAs.
Why do you think I will suggest such claims if there are any well to do EAs?
Do you think it is logical, and if they were, you would show us all at least 5 examples of profitable EAs that have more then 10-20 customers who are showing real proof of there success with the EA. You are only responding with sentences that want to ignore my requests, and the only reason would be that you don't have such examples.
In my opinion it's impossible to measure the effectiveness of the EA's created by this community because there is an information bias.
There are three groups of people on this forum:
1e: I Think the best EA's are not visible for the public. These people create there own robot's, indicators or trading strategies and trade with their own money without publishing the EA.
2e: But on the other side. It are the bad performing EA's or signals that are always sold/published on this website because the developer doesn't risk his own money but he hopes, you will risk your money by buying his stuff. This is the majority of products on this website.
3e: There is another small category of people who have designed a successful robot but don't have the money to trade on a large account size. They publish the signal of the EA to earn some extra money. these are the few successful signals available on this website.
In my opinion it's impossible to measure the effectiveness of the EA's created by this community because there is an information bias.
I Think the best EA's are not visible for the public. These people create there own robot's, indicators or trading strategies and trade with their own money without publishing the EA, signal or they only temporally publish a signal for the EA to earn some extra money.
But on the other side. It are the bad performing EA's or signals that are always sold/published on this website because the developer doesn't risk his own money but he hopes, you will risk your money by buying his stuff.
When it comes to programming, there are a lot of people helping others on this forum with small examples of code or fixing minor bugs.
I have only 3 years of programming skills in c++ and I try to help as many people I can with small code examples.
But if you want to be successful in this field (stock/forex market) or in general, I have one very simple advice:
YOU HAVE TO DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH AND DO IT YOURSELF! NOT SUPPORT ON OTHER PEOPLE.
If the EA is bad (as you claim) why would you want its source code ?
Some people post screenshots of the EA backtest with "over optimized" backtest results, trying to convince you that their product is good but in real market conditions with real money, these EA's fail.
In my opinion. It is possible to design an EA that can stable earn money on the market. But it takes a lot of pain, time and effort to built. And to say it very simple:
Some people post screenshots of the EA backtest with "over optimized" backtest results, trying to convince you that their product is good but in real market conditions with real money, these EA's fail.
What happens is the senario fellow PCWalker mentioned , where you are skeptical about an EA , you buy the source code half the
price because you want to confirm your suspicion , and you discover this is the case .You still lost money.
I can understand requesting source code for types of programs that are based on the discovery of technical
edges in the market for the sole reason your experience may allow you to improve upon them.