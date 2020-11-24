Sell Your Code - page 5
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LOL
You don't have to do anything for me :) I won't be asking you for proof anymore because I see that you don't have any.
OK, let me recap. In your first message you wrote:
I asked you numerous times what's the basis for your claim and you have never provided any solid evidence.
So, the only conclusion is that you want developers to sell you their hard work for less money, without any guarantee that they will increase the volume of sales.
Nice try :)
Very simple, I don't believe anyone that are selling their EA for example for 400 USD, and they don't have no live account signal of the EA, no customers with positive and proof of real live accounts, and the seller is trying to make 400 USD without any real value to the code, just some statistical assumptions on the market that trades those conditions which do not work all the time, and to sell that for 400 USD, and wait for some common people who really don't have the ability to do the analysis, they pay 400 USD for a dream, losing even more money afterwards. And how many times you can see this same pattern repeating itself. How many EAs have you bought and they have worked more then 4 months?
My Dear Friend, Programmers, and Users alike...
If you have paid attention, there are number of so called clever people on the site, that have started selling pirated/cracked EAs...
If you have paid attention, think carefully why people have started doing so, and you would come up with one reason, the system can't be trusted.
People all over are started doubting this scheme of automatic trading which doesn't work, otherwise why anyone would sell any holy grail system that needs to be optimized every time it fails.
Wake Up, people and if you are clever to study the subject, then get a quant job, instead of wasting your money and time on something that will never work unless you have millions of seconds to take your next step of getting a PhD in Computational Finance. :-) hehehehe
selling the code would be very expensive mostly
Well, I was ignorant, we don't need to sell the code, we need to change the MetaQuotes agreement policy with brokers, so that we will not need to rely on cosmetic system, which is purely based on old fashion beliefs, that money is more important then wisdom, rather then progress and adventures of the mind to enable freedom to all, instead of the addictions of our leaders to rule and control, the small traders to think that any expert advisers written in the linear code will make money for the individual.
By the way, Most of the people in Russia, China, and North Korea, are very clever, wise and brilliant, only we all have the addictions to follow from our past needs to rule over others, because we believe in the old fashion superficial ideas that there is not enough for all.
It says all. Very good.
OK guys am a bit confused on whats going on here. but I have a trading strategy and I wanna build an EA that will use my strategy to trade for me. should I continue with my project or I should abandon it