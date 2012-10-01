ATC 2012 Participants
And the point is?
Keep track of the performance and see if it differs from the optimization period
How did it do in forward test (assuming optimization period 1/1/2012 - 7/31/2012)?
2012.07.16 00:16 1. Copy experts\m.a.i_system.ex5 ok 2. Compile 3. Configuration m.a.i_system on EURUSD:H1 every tick 2012.01.01-2012.08.01 4. Start finished in 0 min 52 sec 5. Statistics 38 kb of log files 19 trades, 39 deals, profit 121381.85 USD No errors!
Nonsens!... The report is from the 16.07 and it was posted the 15.09!!
Only 405 participants approved!
My MT with one chart eats up about 200 - 400 MB of RAM. I wonder what specs and how many server does MetaQuotes uses to run these MTs. Surely it must be Dedicated one not VPS.
I mean to see if during the championship, does the optimization results differ much from the forward test.
by the rule EA only required to open 7 position minimum profit or not is not part of the rule.
so actually we should not care about test A, B, C ... they should care about 7 position and error in 7 position, error in forward.
you right dude.
- error can be made because it get margin call.
- no error/end with profit its not mean you will not break the rule.
let's check previous winner Xupypr position
|2011.09.30 13:34
|5960270
|balance
|initial deposit
|10 000.00
|2011.10.11 08:00
|6110738
|6854913
|eurusd
|buy
|in
|3.00
|1.36404
|0.00 open
|2011.10.14 15:23
|6178440
|6923241
|eurusd
|sell
|out
|3.00
|1.38604
|-10.50
|6 600.00 close
|2011.10.20 01:00
|6241014
|6987111
|eurusd
|buy
|in
|5.00
|1.37636
|0.00 open
|2011.10.20 01:00
|6241015
|6987112
|eurusd
|buy
|in
|2.00
|1.37636
|0.00 open
|2011.10.20 13:00
|6249730
|6995884
|eurusd
|buy
|in
|1.90
|1.38099
|0.00 open
|2011.10.21 17:00
|6277129
|7024294
|eurusd
|buy
|in
|4.60
|1.38963
|0.00 open
|2011.10.27 11:00
|6343086
|7094105
|eurusd
|buy
|in
|1.50
|1.39894
|0.00 open
|2011.10.27 18:21
|6352190
|7103199
|eurusd
|sell
|out
|15.00
|1.42094
|-62.93
|56 499.10 close
that is not error but its break the rule, which maximum order is 3. but ... the rule is changed now i don't why ?
and rule for champion 2012 also changed from maximum order is 3 per direction now become .
The maximum amount of pending orders for all symbols at any point in time is 100.
and we don't get update for any rule changes.
hahahahhahah what you want to compare ? i think the championship is not fair anymore.
and for the champion 2011 i got report for rejected EA cause of "profit too small" but there is no profit minimum in rules for back testing,
backtesting actually to find error like kind of bad loop or something related with memory usage.
this is report from bobsley
|2010.12.24 22:59:54
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:59:54
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:59:44
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:59:43
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:59:11
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:59:04
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:58:56
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:58:51
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:58:22
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:58:11
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:57:47
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:57:21
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:57:19
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:57:18
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:57:12
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:57:12
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:57:10
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:57:10
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:57:09
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
|2010.12.24 22:57:08
|CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
i just take the winner as example, so what are you doing with test 1 test 2 test 3 test 4
hahahhahaha many people laughing of the rule
you want to hide something from us ATC ?
Hi fellow ATC 2012 participants,
Care to share your participating EA results? Here's mine...
The verification of your Expert Advisor is complete. Expert Advisor checking report:
2012.09.04 19:17
1. Copy
experts\template.ex5 ok
2. Compile
3. Configuration
template on EURUSD:M5 every tick 2012.01.01-2012.08.01
4. Start
finished in 1 min 33 sec
5. Statistics
330 kb of log files
114 trades, 276 deals, profit 191207.96 USD
No errors!
Technical Support
Automated Trading Championship 2012