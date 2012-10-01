ATC 2012 Participants

Hi fellow ATC 2012 participants,

Care to share your participating EA results? Here's mine...


The verification of your Expert Advisor is complete. Expert Advisor checking report: 
2012.09.04 19:17

1. Copy
experts\template.ex5 ok

2. Compile

3. Configuration
template on EURUSD:M5 every tick 2012.01.01-2012.08.01


4. Start
finished in 1 min 33 sec


5. Statistics
330 kb of log files
114 trades, 276 deals, profit 191207.96 USD

No errors!

And the point is?
 
Keep track of the performance and see if it differs from the optimization period
 
How did it do in forward test (assuming optimization period 1/1/2012 - 7/31/2012)?
 
I mean to see if during the championship, does the optimization results differ much from the forward test.
 
Only 405 participants approved!
  

2012.07.16 00:16

1. Copy
   experts\m.a.i_system.ex5 ok

2. Compile

3. Configuration
   m.a.i_system on EURUSD:H1 every tick 2012.01.01-2012.08.01


4. Start
   finished in 0 min 52 sec


5. Statistics
   38 kb of log files
   19 trades, 39 deals, profit 121381.85 USD

No errors!

 
JMRodMartins:

Nonsens!... The report is from the 16.07 and it was posted the 15.09!!

Clean caches in your browser and firewall (if your lan use it) and then try again.
 
My MT with one chart eats up about 200 - 400 MB of RAM. I wonder what specs and how many server does MetaQuotes uses to run these MTs. Surely it must be Dedicated one not VPS. 


 
by the rule EA only required to open 7 position minimum profit or not is not part of the rule.

so actually we should not care about test A, B, C ... they should care about 7 position and error in 7 position, error in forward. 


you right dude.


- error can be made because it get margin call.

- no error/end with profit its not mean you will not break the rule.


let's check previous winner Xupypr position

2011.09.30 13:34 5960270

balance initial deposit 10 000.00
2011.10.11 08:00 6110738 6854913 eurusd buy in 3.00 1.36404
0.00 open
2011.10.14 15:23 6178440 6923241 eurusd sell out 3.00 1.38604 -10.50 6 600.00 close
2011.10.20 01:00 6241014 6987111 eurusd buy in 5.00 1.37636
0.00 open
2011.10.20 01:00 6241015 6987112 eurusd buy in 2.00 1.37636
0.00 open
2011.10.20 13:00 6249730 6995884 eurusd buy in 1.90 1.38099
0.00 open
2011.10.21 17:00 6277129 7024294 eurusd buy in 4.60 1.38963
0.00 open
2011.10.27 11:00 6343086 7094105 eurusd buy in 1.50 1.39894
0.00 open
2011.10.27 18:21 6352190 7103199 eurusd sell out 15.00 1.42094 -62.93 56 499.10 close


that is not error but its break the rule, which maximum order is 3. but ... the rule is changed now i don't why ?

and rule for champion 2012 also changed from maximum order is 3 per direction now become .

The maximum amount of pending orders for all symbols at any point in time is 100.

and we don't get update for any rule changes.


hahahahhahah what you want to compare ?  i think the championship is not fair anymore.

and for the champion 2011 i got report for rejected EA cause of "profit too small" but there is no profit minimum in rules for back testing,

backtesting actually to find error like kind of bad loop or something related with memory usage.


this is report from bobsley

2010.12.24 22:59:54 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:59:54 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:59:44 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:59:43 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:59:11 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:59:04 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:58:56 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:58:51 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:58:22 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:58:11 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:57:47 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:57:21 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:57:19 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:57:18 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:57:12 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:57:12 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:57:10 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:57:10 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:57:09 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request
2010.12.24 22:57:08 CTrade::PositionClose::OrderCheck: Invalid volume in request


i just take the winner as example, so what are you doing with test 1 test 2 test 3  test 4


hahahhahaha many people laughing of the rule 

you want to hide something from us ATC ?


123
