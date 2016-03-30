Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) - page 2
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.04 08:05
Gold Up, Hits 3-Month High, As Bulls Continue to Gain Confidence (based on the article)
"Gold prices are modestly higher and scored another three-month high in early U.S. trading Wednesday."
W1 price is located below SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and below SMA with the period 200 (200 SMA) for the bearish market condition with the local uptrend as the secondary market rally: the price was bounced from 1047.65 support level for the rally to be started and with symmetric triangle pattern to be formed for the direction of the trend.
SUMMARY : bear market rally
- Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 1047.65 support level for possible sell trade
- Recommendation to go long: watch the price to break 1205.74 resistance level for possible buy trade
- Trading Summary: rally
GOLD (XAU/USD) Technical Outlook - weekly breakout with bullish reversal; monthly bear market rally to be started
W1 price is on primary bullish with breakout on open weekly bar for now: price is breaking Senkou Span line (which is the virtual border between the primary ebarish and the primary bullish area of the chart) to be inside Ichimoku cloud for the secondary ranging within the primary bullish market condition. Chinkou Span line broke the price to above on close weekly bar for the breakout to be continuing, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the bullish trend to be started in the near future for example.
Monthly price is on the primary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging within 1205.74 resistance and 1046.27 support levels. If the price breaks 1205.74 resistance on close monthly bar so the local uprend as the bear market rally will be started, otherwise - bearish ranging within the levels.
If W1 price will break 1128.05 support level on close W1 bar so we may see the bearish market condition for XAU/USD.
If W1 price will break 1205.74 resistance level to above so the price will be finally reversed to the primary bullish condition without secondary ranging.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Trend:W1 - bullish breakout
Gold Technical Analysis: bullish reversal in a medium term, rally to be started in long-term
Medium-term situation
Seem the weekly breakout is going on for now: the price is breaking Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart:
The reversal resistance level is 1205.74 so if the price breaks this level to above so it will be the bullish reversal.
The situation in a long-term
The key resistance level for monthly timeframe is the same one: 1205.74, and if the price breaks this level so the local uptrend as a bear market rally will be started:
I think the traders (who invested in gold thinking that 1040/1047 value is the bottom) are having good money now.
Gold (XAU/USD) is continuing with daily bullish breakout: the price broke 200-day SMA to above together with 1174.50 level. For now - the price is testing 1200.84 resistance with 1205.74 target to re-enter:
Gold (XAU/USD) is continuing with daily bullish breakout: the price broke 200-day SMA to above together with 1174.50 level. For now - the price is testing 1200.84 resistance with 1205.74 target to re-enter:
Price broke 1200.84 together with 1205.74 resistance level. Daily bullish breakout is continuing.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.13 08:40
Why Most Investors Hate Gold (based on the article)
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.19 08:56
Gold Rallies On More Bargain Hunting, Technical Buying (based on the article)
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.20 15:48
Fundamental Analysis: Weekly Trading Forecast for Gold (XAU/USD) (based on the article)
Gold (XAU/USD)
"Aside from the economic docket, be on the lookout for a host of Fed speakers next week with Vice Chair Stanley Fisher, St Louis President James Bullard, Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco President John Williams slated for speeches next week. Traders will be attempting to ascertain the timing & willingness of the central bank (or if there even is a willingness) to further normalize monetary policy amid the ongoing turmoil in broader financial markets."
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.25 06:43
We expect gold prices to average $980 an ounce this year and $860 in 2017 - BNP Paribas (based on the article)
Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas:
As we see from the image - the XAU/USD weekly price is located between 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA for the ranging bearish market condition.
GOLD: End Of Week Technicals - secondary intra-day correction to the possible ranging bearish reversal
H4 price is on primary bullish market condition with the secondary correction to be started by 1225.53 support level to be broken:
If the price breaks 1186.85 support level so the bearish reversal of the price movement will be started.
If the price breaks 1263.31 resistance level so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bullishTREND : intra-day correction