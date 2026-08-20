Discussion of article "New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community" - page 15

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How do you make a jump link? Sanitizer roughly kicks them out along with the text inside.

The screenshot below is the changes that occurred when saving this draft (I made an html backup before saving the draft).

 
Vladislav Boyko #:
How to make a jump link?

I tried it similar to the screenshot below. It works, but I have target="_blank" automatically added.


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I tried it similar to the screenshot below. It works, but I have target="_blank" automatically added.


You can manually remove it
 
Rashid Umarov #:
You can manually delete it.

It worked, thanks!

 

Hello!

I just submitted my first article. The topic is an AutoARIMA function that automatically calculates p, d, and q for a given array of data. 

 
Rashid Umarov #:
We see all the articles on check, we will reply
Hello Rashid, I apologize in advance for disturbance but I have sent my 3rd article for review and it's been over a month since I have gotten any response. I waited patiently since I acknowledge how busy you are, but it would be nice to know that atleast it's being considered so I can start working on my next one. Thank you.  
 

Found both articles, it wasn't easy. Preferably provide links so I don't have to search.

I'll have a look next week.

 
Rashid Umarov #:

Found both articles, it wasn't easy. Preferably provide links so I don't have to search.

I'll have a look next week.

Thanks a lot. Usually the review process is quite smooth but I'll provide the link if such delay happens again. Appreciate your time. (Here it is anyways, since you'll be looking at it next week)
 
Good afternoon/evening. I have written a paper "Accurate ML model via L1 filtering and compression via zlib". I am very keen to publish it. The logic is quite simple - through compression we reduce entropy. Can you approve for publication or editing? Now there is not even a publish button, what should I do? https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/22374/230725#!tab=article
 
DragonsMalika77 written a paper "Accurate ML model via L1 filtering and compression via zlib". I am very keen to publish it. The logic is quite simple - through compression we reduce entropy. Can you approve for publication or editing? Right now there is not even a publish button, what should I do? https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/22374/230725#!tab=article

I don't see the main point of this article - where is the actual validated implementation and where is the proof that it works.

Was - Became.

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