Market: too long description (character count 10,000/32,000)
I keep getting an error that my description is too long (too long description)
But the character count is about 10,000 out of 32,000 allowed in visual mode. The text I wanted to add might have increased it to 11,000-12,000 characters
It reverts to the last saved draft with this text. But one time I saw my draft wiped out with this error message. So now I just frequently save the changes to make sure they are accepted.
Does the character count consider HTML code? HTML significantly adds to the character count.
Create a dedicated blog post for instructions and other extra information. Then in the product description provide a link to the blog post.
Many sellers do that for providing User Manuals, Instructions on how to install products, Instructions on how to to optimisations, etc.
Ok. Looks like blog posts are not listed in the user profile or settings page. If it is, please give a screenshot showing where I would know how to create a blog post from the user's profile.
I had to do a google search, which led me here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs
- www.mql5.com
Ok. Looks like blog posts are not listed in the user profile or settings page. If it is, please give a screenshot showing where I would know how to create a blog post from the user's profile.
I had to do a google search, which led me here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs
At the bottom of every forum page there is a footer section ...
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You agree to website policy and terms of use
I keep getting an error that my description is too long (too long description)
But the character count is about 10,000 out of 32,000 allowed in visual mode. The text I wanted to add might have increased it to 11,000-12,000 characters
It reverts to the last saved draft with this text. But one time I saw my draft wiped out with this error message. So now I just frequently save the changes to make sure they are accepted.
Does the character count consider HTML code? HTML significantly adds to the character count.