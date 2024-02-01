Market: too long description (character count 10,000/32,000)

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I keep getting an error that my description is too long (too long description)

But the character count is about 10,000 out of 32,000 allowed in visual mode.  The text I wanted to add might have increased it to 11,000-12,000 characters



It reverts to the last saved draft with this text.   But one time I saw my draft wiped out with this error message.   So now I just frequently save the changes to make sure they are accepted.

Does the character count consider HTML code? HTML significantly adds to the character count. 

 
Joshua Graham:

I keep getting an error that my description is too long (too long description)

But the character count is about 10,000 out of 32,000 allowed in visual mode.  The text I wanted to add might have increased it to 11,000-12,000 characters

It reverts to the last saved draft with this text.   But one time I saw my draft wiped out with this error message.   So now I just frequently save the changes to make sure they are accepted.

Does the character count consider HTML code? HTML significantly adds to the character count. 

As far as I am aware, it is even worse than counting html tags. It's a byte limit, so if you happen to use a wide character set, your count doubles, as the function seems to only check the actual byte size.
[Deleted]  
Joshua Graham: I keep getting an error that my description is too long (too long description). But the character count is about 10,000 out of 32,000 allowed in visual mode.  The text I wanted to add might have increased it to 11,000-12,000 characters. It reverts to the last saved draft with this text.   But one time I saw my draft wiped out with this error message.   So now I just frequently save the changes to make sure they are accepted. Does the character count consider HTML code? HTML significantly adds to the character count. 

Create a dedicated blog post for instructions and other extra information. Then in the product description provide a link to the blog post.

Many sellers do that for providing User Manuals, Instructions on how to install products, Instructions on how to to optimisations, etc.

 

Ok.  Looks like blog posts are not listed in the user profile or settings page.  If it is, please give a screenshot showing where I would know how to create a blog post from the user's profile.

I had to do a google search, which led me here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs

Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration / order_calc_margin
Documentation on MQL5: Python Integration / order_calc_margin
  • www.mql5.com
order_calc_margin - Python Integration - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Joshua Graham #:

Ok.  Looks like blog posts are not listed in the user profile or settings page.  If it is, please give a screenshot showing where I would know how to create a blog post from the user's profile.

I had to do a google search, which led me here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs


Here you can add a post:

[Deleted]  
Joshua Graham #: Ok.  Looks like blog posts are not listed in the user profile or settings page.  If it is, please give a screenshot showing where I would know how to create a blog post from the user's profile. I had to do a google search, which led me here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs

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