Discussion of article "New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community" - page 18
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Good evening, moderators.
I’d like to ask for some feedback on this article I’ve been working on, which I believe is now complete. Thank you.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/23228/254089#!tab=article
Good afternoon, moderators.
Is it possible to get a reply (comment) here?
Good evening, moderators.
I’d like to ask for some feedback on this article I’ve been working on, which I believe is now complete. Thank you.https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/23587/258326#!tab=article
Good evening moderators,
I submitted an article back in February but it is still in status 'Ready for Proofreading'. When can I expect to receive and update?
The title of the article is Reinforcement Learning Meets MetaTrader 5: A Complete Pipeline for Training and Deploying a Gold Trading Bot , submitted on 11 Feb.
Thanks,
Uygar
Good evening, moderators.
I’d like to ask you to share your thoughts on this article, which I’ve been working on and which I think is now ready. Thank you.https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/23587/258326#!tab=article
Good evening, moderators!
I submitted the article back in February, but it’s still showing as ‘Ready for proofreading’. When can I expect an update?
Article title: ‘Reinforcement Learning in MetaTrader 5: A Complete Cycle of Training and Deployment of a Gold Trading Bot’, submitted on 11 February.
Thank you,
Uigar