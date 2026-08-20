Discussion of article "New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community" - page 18

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Good evening, moderators.

I’d like to ask for some feedback on this article I’ve been working on, which I believe is now complete. Thank you.


https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/23228/254089#!tab=article

 
Chukwubuikem Okeke #:
Good afternoon, moderators.
Is it possible to get a reply (comment) here?
Hello. We’ll have a look soon.
 

Good evening, moderators.

I’d like to ask for some feedback on this article I’ve been working on, which I believe is now complete. Thank you.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/23587/258326#!tab=article
 

Good evening moderators,

I submitted an article back in February but it is still in status 'Ready for Proofreading'. When can I expect to receive and update?


The title of the article is Reinforcement Learning Meets MetaTrader 5: A Complete Pipeline for Training and Deploying a Gold Trading Bot , submitted on 11 Feb.


Thanks,

Uygar

 
Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi #:

Good evening, moderators.

I’d like to ask you to share your thoughts on this article, which I’ve been working on and which I think is now ready. Thank you.

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/23587/258326#!tab=article
It’s all explained in the comments on the article, isn’t it?
 
Abdullah Uygar Tuna #:

Good evening, moderators!

I submitted the article back in February, but it’s still showing as ‘Ready for proofreading’. When can I expect an update?


Article title: ‘Reinforcement Learning in MetaTrader 5: A Complete Cycle of Training and Deployment of a Gold Trading Bot’, submitted on 11 February.


Thank you,

Uigar

We must have missed that somehow. We’ll have a look – sorry about that.
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