Discussion of article "How to Post a Product in the Market" - page 55

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Aleksei Kuznetsov #:

Checked out the products in the marketplace:

Comments can be left by users who have bought or rented the product

I.e. there's no point in giving away their demos for promotion, as they won't leave a review on the product page.

The question on free giveaway is still unclear.

Quote

Comments can be left by users who have bought or rented the product

Apparently not true, because free products have reviews and discussions - so you should add or downloaded a free product.

There is another question for the case if for a day, for promotion, to make the product free:

Once downloaded for free - will it be as limited to 5 activations or forever and in any quantity? If not limited - then you can just give away/sell login and password from the account and distribute the product in any quantity.

 
Why is it that when I submit a product and upload it, it always shows unselected files, with red text underneath suggesting files for compilation and debugging. I don't know what's going on, help help help!!!!
 
Ji Kai Wang #:
Why is it that when I submit a product and upload it, it always shows unselected files, with red text underneath suggesting files for compilation and debugging. I don't know what's going on, help help help!!!!
As it's popping up on other language's forums, not Chinese, we can only speculate what it says. Probably you have uploaded a debug version of the program, but the market requires a release version, so recompile it normally, then submit anew.
 
Konstantin Nikitin #:

Rashit Ibatullin if you change the stops so that they are not equal to the current ones. Also, when setting orders, stops should be checked stoplevil. Min. max. lot of course. Availability of funds to take a position.
All this should be checked as a minimum.

I am also having same problem, of invalid volume error every time after uploading EA in market,
And, I am not able to understand resolution that you suggested.

Can you please explain it in a more better way.?
Thank you in Advance.

 
Mehul Madhavjibhai Sheta # I'm also having the same invalid volume error problem every time I load the EA into the market, and I can't understand the solution you suggested. Could you explain it in a better way? Thank you in advance.

You need to normalise the volume by the step. Here's a basic example:

// Normalise to step (round down)
   lots = MathFloor(lotsRaw / volumeStep) * volumeStep;

// Checks if the calculated batch meets the minimum
   if(lots < volumeMin)
     {
      // . . .
     }

// Check if it exceeds the maximum
   if(lots > volumeMax)
     {
      // . . .
     }
 
Mehul Madhavjibhai Sheta #:

I have the same problem, invalid volume error every time after loading EA into the market,
And I can't understand the solution you suggested.

Can you please explain it in a better way?
Thanks in advance.

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Description : Returns the normalised value of the traded lot. ||
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parameters:|
//| v_sym - instrument name|
//| v_lo is the normalised lot value.|
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double NormL(const string  v_sym,
             const double  v_lo
            )
  {
   double   stp=SymbolInfoDouble(v_sym,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
   return(((fmin(fmax((round(v_lo/stp))*stp,SymbolInfoDouble(v_sym,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN)),SymbolInfoDouble(v_sym,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX)))));
  }
//End
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
The file version must be higher than the version number of the latest product version.

I keep getting this message whenever I try to upgrade the version. What should I do? I have tried all the standard methods. Is there another problem I am unaware of?
 
Dae Shik Kim product version.

I keep getting this message whenever I try to upgrade the version. What should I do? I have tried all the standard methods. Is there another problem I am unaware of?



#How to upgrade the version #version #upgrade
If you manually enter the version number in MetaEditor’s mqproj properties manager and compile, the version number changes.
It’s simple once you know how, but it’s just frustrating until you do.

Thank you.
 
No code received thru text for signing up to be a Seller. Is there any way to get verified?
 
Cuesheng #:
No code received thru text for signing up to be a Seller. Is there any way to get verified?
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
  • 2023.04.05
  • www.mql5.com
Please check the following: Confirm that your phone provider permits the reception of international SMS messages. Ensure network coverage is strong...
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