Discussion of article "How to Post a Product in the Market" - page 55
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Checked out the products in the marketplace:
Comments can be left by users who have bought or rented the product
I.e. there's no point in giving away their demos for promotion, as they won't leave a review on the product page.
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Comments can be left by users who have bought or rented the product
Apparently not true, because free products have reviews and discussions - so you should add or downloaded a free product.
There is another question for the case if for a day, for promotion, to make the product free:
Once downloaded for free - will it be as limited to 5 activations or forever and in any quantity? If not limited - then you can just give away/sell login and password from the account and distribute the product in any quantity.
Why is it that when I submit a product and upload it, it always shows unselected files, with red text underneath suggesting files for compilation and debugging. I don't know what's going on, help help help!!!!
Rashit Ibatullin if you change the stops so that they are not equal to the current ones. Also, when setting orders, stops should be checked stoplevil. Min. max. lot of course. Availability of funds to take a position.
All this should be checked as a minimum.
I am also having same problem, of invalid volume error every time after uploading EA in market,
And, I am not able to understand resolution that you suggested.
Can you please explain it in a more better way.?
Thank you in Advance.
You need to normalise the volume by the step. Here's a basic example:
I have the same problem, invalid volume error every time after loading EA into the market,
And I can't understand the solution you suggested.
Can you please explain it in a better way?
Thanks in advance.
If you manually enter the version number in MetaEditor’s mqproj properties manager and compile, the version number changes.
No code received thru text for signing up to be a Seller. Is there any way to get verified?