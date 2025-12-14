Discussion of article "How to Post a Product in the Market" - page 54
The rules of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules state that it is forbidden:
I need a link to open a saved HTML file in the sandbox.
In the description of graphic objects I have not found the creation of links. How to do it?
Or do they forbid something that is technically impossible to do? Or was it before, but now it is not allowed, and they forgot to remove it from the rules?
What are the alternative ways?
So far I see an option to show the URL in a text field, which the user has to copy and paste in the browser. By the way, is copying possible?
Or open a file selection window, but do not select the file, but open it by right-clicking. But it's kind of painful to explain....
Display the link in the expert log and advise the user. There the links are clickable (double click).
Didn't know.
But there is no clickability for HTML pages on the disc
Report saved to: C:\Users\0\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\Report-graphs.htm.
I didn't know about this feature either. Visually in the magazine links are not highlighted in any way, so their clickability is not obvious at all.
I tested it a bit and found out that:
Or open the file selection window, but do not select the file, but open it by right-clicking. But it's a bit painful to explain.....
I did it this way.
It looks like this.
But only the inscription "Right-click on report.htm and select Open" in the left corner - I didn't see it until I started looking for it on purpose ))
. That is, most people won't see it and will act by intuition. Well in the description I will make such a screenshot - I hope they will remember.
In my opinion this is the most convenient option for users than these 5 steps:
And it doesn't break any rules - there is no dll, FileSelectDialog is a standard function.
FileSelectDialog is a standard function.
FileSelectDialog cannot be used (or rather it is possible, but you should not use it) in Expert Advisors, and even less in indicators.
It stops the execution of the programme until the user input is completed. Timers will expire, ticks will be skipped and there will be funny side effects
Script so far.
Alternatively I may make an Expert Advisor with a nice panel. Although I have nothing to write on it except for the instruction "Right-click on report.htm and select Open" and the start button.
By the way scripts in the demo version are available? What kind of limitation? On time, for example, for a few days?
And is it possible to make it free for initial promotion and first reviews, and then paid?If will be an expert, how to test it in the demo version? Again need a simple time limit, not run in a tester.
Scripts in the marketplace are sad and depressing. The user in the tester can't view them at all in any way.
Demo versions should be made by yourself and distributed by yourself.
In the market as a free product with most of the functionality or reasonable restrictions. Not on time and type of accounts for sure. In the past, and I don't know how it is now, it was allowed to limit the timeframe or instrument for these purposes.
Looked at the products in the marketplace:
Comments can be left by users who bought or rented the product
I.e. there is no point in distributing your own demos for promotion, because they will not leave feedback on the product page.
In fact, there is no promotion at all, except for the picture and description?
And as a demo I can give some HTML files as examples of the report. You can attach them in the blog. You can also write instructions there.
I hope none of the above is against the rules. Maybe there are other ways of popularisation?
Unless you add friends to a chat room where they can add their friends. I've seen product chats with 600+ members. Apparently that's how you should/can promote.
And as a demo I can give some HTML files as report examples. You can attach them in the blog. You can also write instructions there.
I hope none of the above is against the rules. Maybe there are other ways of popularisation?
In my opinion, the first thing to understand (although it is difficult) is that there are practically no traders here, i.e. consumers.
To advertise and promote the product on the site of the authors of the platform, developers of similar products and newcomers, it is a waste of personal resources.