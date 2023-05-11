File compiled in Debug mode

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I am getting this message when trying to submit my program file for the market.  I did not use the debug mode to compile the program.  I attached the file and this is what happened.



File compiled in debug mode

 

try these .

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/243769

error need help
error need help
  • 2018.05.10
  • www.mql5.com
when i put my indicator in the market it gave me this error EX4 file must be compiled using
 
Lorentzos Roussos:

try these .

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/243769

Lorentzos Roussos:

try these .

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/243769

I read it already but I compiled it normally

 
Thomas Bradley Butler:

Do not double/triple post!

I have deleted your duplicate topics.

 
Keith Watford:

Do not double/triple post!

I have deleted your duplicate topics.

I didnt know which one to post it in.  i cant find the answer

 
Thomas Bradley Butler:

I didnt know which one to post it in.  i cant find the answer

I have deleted another post that you have made in another topic.

I will not repeat my warning again.

Continue multiple posting and you will be banned.

 
Thomas Bradley Butler:

I read it already but I compiled it normally

Does the indicator have any includes ?

Is it an indicator or a utility ?  

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Does the indicator have any includes ?

Is it an indicator or a utility ?  

No include and it's an indicator

 
Keith Watford:

I have deleted another post that you have made in another topic.

I will not repeat my warning again.

Continue multiple posting and you will be banned.

I understand.  I didnt make a topic again on this though, I just tried to find the answer from someone who had the same issue.  I never saw where that is not allowed

 

What I did when that happened to me was to compile it on the MT4 platform itself and not on the MT4 language editor.

That worked for me.

 
Ekene Onyiriuka #: What I did when that happened to me was to compile it on the MT4 platform itself and not on the MT4 language editor.

That worked for me.

I doubt “that worked for you,” as only the editor has the compile button.

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