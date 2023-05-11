File compiled in Debug mode
try these .
- 2018.05.10
- www.mql5.com
try these .
try these .
I read it already but I compiled it normally
Do not double/triple post!
I have deleted your duplicate topics.
Do not double/triple post!
I have deleted your duplicate topics.
I didnt know which one to post it in. i cant find the answer
I didnt know which one to post it in. i cant find the answer
I have deleted another post that you have made in another topic.
I will not repeat my warning again.
Continue multiple posting and you will be banned.
I read it already but I compiled it normally
Does the indicator have any includes ?
Is it an indicator or a utility ?
Does the indicator have any includes ?
Is it an indicator or a utility ?
No include and it's an indicator
I have deleted another post that you have made in another topic.
I will not repeat my warning again.
Continue multiple posting and you will be banned.
I understand. I didnt make a topic again on this though, I just tried to find the answer from someone who had the same issue. I never saw where that is not allowed
What I did when that happened to me was to compile it on the MT4 platform itself and not on the MT4 language editor.
That worked for me.
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I am getting this message when trying to submit my program file for the market. I did not use the debug mode to compile the program. I attached the file and this is what happened.