Hello!
I would like to list my EA for sale for monthly rental only.
I would like to give those who are interested the opportunity to see how my EA works in real time.
My question is: how do I list my EA (in the MQL5 market) and communicate and include the investor password in the listing?
Use the"Signals" service
Open the market page for your product - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/XXXXX/controlpanel
There you navigate to the tab Common, and in the group Price switch ON only the one flag against "1 month rent" (untick all other checkboxes for unlimited use and other periods).
As for investor password, you can share it with your customers after they purchase/rent the product.
Who will convert to Demo version when the buyer Download Demo version ?
The full version (.ex4 or .ex5).
MetaQuotes.
how to publish my trading robot?
I need a link to open a saved HTML file in the sandbox.
In the description of graphic objects I have not found the creation of links. How to do it?
Or do they forbid something that is technically impossible to do? Or was it before, but now it is not allowed, and they forgot to remove it from the rules?
What are the alternative ways?
So far I see an option to show the URL in a text field, which the user has to copy and paste in the browser. By the way, is copying possible?
Or open a file selection window, but do not select the file, but open it by right-clicking. But it's kind of painful to explain....
