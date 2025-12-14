Discussion of article "How to Post a Product in the Market" - page 53

When loading the EX5 file it gives this error, it is at the very end
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Updated. Thanks!
 

Hello!

I would like to list my EA for sale for monthly rental only.

I would like to give those who are interested the opportunity to see how my EA works in real time.

My question is: how do I list my EA (in the MQL5 market) and communicate and include the investor password in the listing?

Thank you to everyone who can help me.

 
Use the"Signals" service

 
Open the market page for your product - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/XXXXX/controlpanel

There you navigate to the tab Common, and in the group Price switch ON only the one flag against "1 month rent" (untick all other checkboxes for unlimited use and other periods).

As for investor password, you can share it with your customers after they purchase/rent the product.

 
When we want to + Add product file, we upload EA Full version or Demo version ?
Who will convert to Demo version when the buyer Download Demo version ?
 
The full version (.ex4 or .ex5).

The full version (.ex4 or .ex5).

MetaQuotes.

MetaQuotes.

 
0988888 #:
how to publish my trading robot?
To place your trading robot in the Market - see the article: How to publish your product in the Market service
The rules of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules state that it is forbidden:
Own Use intrusive features and adverts. In particular:<br/ translate="no">
  • panels with links to third-party resources, brokers' affiliate links, etc.

I need a link to open a saved HTML file in the sandbox.

In the description of graphic objects I have not found the creation of links. How to do it?

Or do they forbid something that is technically impossible to do? Or was it before, but now it is not allowed, and they forgot to remove it from the rules?

What are the alternative ways?

So far I see an option to show the URL in a text field, which the user has to copy and paste in the browser. By the way, is copying possible?

Or open a file selection window, but do not select the file, but open it by right-clicking. But it's kind of painful to explain....

 
Forester #:

In the description of graphical objects I have not found the creation of links. How to do it?

Or do they forbid something that is technically impossible to do? Or was it before, but now it is not allowed, and they forgot to remove it from the rules?

They never were. Not every link is a link that you can click on and it will immediately open in your browser. A link can also be simply as text on an image or in a comment shown on a graph. These kinds of links are mentioned in the rules.
