Experts: Instant Execution - page 3
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Hello try adding the new version.
Hi,
How about point no 2 & 3.
Still little bit confuse, how to fill the parameter.
thanks.
Hello Risyadi,
I was looking for an auto trailing EA and found the EA you have posted. I want to test it but need some clarification as I am not able to understand inputs option properly.
Need your help with the following:
1. I don't want to automatically set the TP and SL. What inputs I need to use and it's value to disable it?
2. My strategy is to trail the SL every fixed number of pips (say 30 pips).
For example:
i. When the trade is 30 pips in my favor it should bring the SL to BE+3
ii. Next when the trade is 60 pips in my favor it should bring the SL to (BE+3)+30
iii. Next when the trade is 90 pips in my favor it should bring the SL to (BE+3+30)+30 and so on...
How can I achieve this with your EA?
3. In your EA does 30 pips means a value of 300 in the input option or it is 30 itself?
Thanks a lot for the EA
Regards...
Hi,
1. You can set 0 value
2. There is Trailing Step paremeter. The system will auto trailing to set SL based on this value.
Actually Sample:
TrailingStart = 30
TrailingStop = 20
TralingStep = 10
If order have profit by 30 pips, SL will set by price order + 20 pips, then the next trailing will use TrailingStep.
For this POIN i will re-check the code first.
3. 30 pips is 30.
Feel free to use it. Please if any idea to make EA better.
Regards
Note: The new version for this EA is on moderating status by Admin. Or you can download from my own share file mq4 , ex4
Hi,
1. You can set 0 value
2. There is Trailing Step paremeter. The system will auto trailing to set SL based on this value.
Actually Sample:
TrailingStart = 30
TrailingStop = 20
TralingStep = 10
If order have profit by 30 pips, SL will set by price order + 20 pips, then the next trailing will use TrailingStep.
For this POIN i will re-check the code first.
3. 30 pips is 30.
Feel free to use it. Please if any idea to make EA better.
Regards
Note: The new version for this EA is on moderating status by Admin. Or you can download from my own share file mq4 , ex4
Hi,
I have an idea, how about if adding function to this EA like this :
*) Set percentage of risk per open position from balance equity, and the EA will automatically count the amount of LOT.
example we set Risk = 2%.
If the balance equity $1000.
risk 2% in 1000 pips (5 digit), and account is micro (value 1lot/pip = 1$)
then when we click Buy button, EA will automatically open 0.2 lot
regards.
Hi,
I have an idea, how about if adding function to this EA like this :
*) Set percentage of risk per open position from balance equity, and the EA will automatically count the amount of LOT.
example we set Risk = 2%.
If the balance equity $1000.
risk 2% in 1000 pips (5 digit), and account is micro (value 1lot/pip = 1$)
then when we click Buy button, EA will automatically open 0.2 lot
regards.
Absolutely, nice adea. I will update like that.
Thank You
Hello Sir,
I found it a very helpful EA, but I noticed that SL only works in SELL orders but in BUY it doesn't !?
Can you help please,
Hello Sir,
thank you for your code, its' very useful!
If you do not mind, i made some changes in your code.
- SL & TP working
- Max Order at once changes (one click one order, with check the max count)
I hope i help :)
Thx,
Ritter
That's possible, i will update for You.
You can download from this link : mq4 , ex4
Many thanks
have someone tried on real account?
I use this o real account, just when Trending NEWS coming ....
Hi, this version does not give choice of use SL/TP. It works only without using SL/TP, but does not work if I choose to put SL or TP or both. Is it possible to have a version that gives the choice, please? Choice of only SL, or both SL and TP, or none.
Many thanks
Thank You. I've update the new version with name "Instant Execution New", still wait acception from moderator.
Hope help You.