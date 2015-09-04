Do you have any friends stable earnings from here?

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Do you have any friends stable earnings from here?

 

Why so many signals disappear? disappear with traders and money?
 
Nelson Wong:

Do you have any friends stable earnings from here?

 

Why so many signals disappear? disappear with traders and money?

Following Rules must have to make stable income/signal

Not Maintaining Trading Discipline
Trading Without a Plan
Failing to Adapt to the Market
Learning Through Trial and Error
Having Unrealistic Expectations
Poor Risk and Money Management

 
SHERIFF Hassan:

Following Rules must have to make stable income/signal

Not Maintaining Trading Discipline
Trading Without a Plan
Failing to Adapt to the Market
Learning Through Trial and Error
Having Unrealistic Expectations
Poor Risk and Money Management

Reason easy to understand

I find the signal platform is a fraud,

Bad signal existed, loss of clients' money, and then disappeared, like nothing had happened. But actually existed.

 

my friends always make the same mistake they think without doubt that if i can make money trading forex, they can make money trading forex.

as if it is easy... 

 
Nelson Wong:

Reason easy to understand

I find the signal platform is a fraud,

Bad signal existed, loss of clients' money, and then disappeared, like nothing had happened. But actually existed.

Also let people go to the mountains and being overwhelmed by an avalanche... Is a fraud!

Gamblers are looking for someone to blame.
It suits them.

Otherwise, how do you explain the success of so many high risk signal providers?

They are a response to the players' needs. Then we wonder why most people lose money in the market.

They want to loose.

95% of SP's risk is too low. You can read about, those who seek for further increase the lotsize.

How many are there?

 

SHERIFF Hassan:

Following Rules must have to make stable income/signal

Not Maintaining Trading Discipline
Trading Without a Plan
Failing to Adapt to the Market
Learning Through Trial and Error
Having Unrealistic Expectations
Poor Risk and Money Management

Too kind.

Having Unrealistic Expectations = Greed

Poor Risk and Money Management = Lack of common sense.


 
Mirko Cerulli:
Also let people go to the mountains and being overwhelmed by an avalanche... Is a fraud!


But these mountains are artificial by mt4, not natural.

The platforms give huge cost to mt4, is a big customer, many subscribers became sheep.

 

I will not blame only to signal providers. Every where we have to face fraud peoples. Here also not difference. Before subscribe to any signal, subscribers should check signal's stability. 

If I say about my country, if someone keep fixed deposit in banking sector, yearly maximum can get 10% to 12% interest. That means, monthly interest max. 1%, if the same person invest in the forex market, they try to get 100% in one month. This is the main problem. Maximum subscribers looking here for high growth signal. If any signal gives 30 to 100% per month, subscriber will prefer them. They will never go to deeply to understand the signal stability.  They just watch last few months record. Even if any signal aged just 2-3 months and growth 100% per month, subscriber start to go there with big investment and finally lost everything. Other issue, signal provider works with 10$ in his account and subscriber invest there 1K investment. 

I think, subscriber should be more alert to avoid fraud signal. Other wise they have to loss their money. If subscribers read this article before subscribe to any signal, hope they will get some important points to check the signal stability. 

Read: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/647372 

Thanks & Rgds,

Pankaj D Costa 

How to find out better signal for copy trade?
How to find out better signal for copy trade?
  • 2015.08.24
  • Pankaj D Costa
  • www.mql5.com
In the forex community, everybody knows about copy trades. So, I am not giving any explanation about copy trades. If you like to know about how to do copy trades, you can visit this link to read the...
 
Pankaj D Costa:

 

...If any signal gives 30 to 100% per month, subscriber will prefer them.

 I Agree.

 Not really issue in absolute terms.

 

Pankaj D Costa:

...if the same person invest in the forex market, they try to get 100% in one month. This is the main problem.

Even if any signal aged just 2-3 months and growth 100% per month, subscriber start to go there with big investment and finally lost everything. 

This is the issue. 

People think they can create through Forex some kind of multinational company starting with $ 100, ignoring every base economic aspect.

VPS, MQL5 Signal Service, Broker PAMM/MAM fees are business costs. Can be avoided or not! Personal choice.  

Your business, your responsability.

The risk choice doesn't depend on the "fraudolent platform", but by you.

 

 

 

Suppose to use only 10% of the risk.

Suppose your signal provider achieves a +1,000% then burns his account.

What will happen to your account?

...It is basic math... 

Try it to believe ;) 

If you cannot cover costs with 10% risk, avoid costs and/or avoid business!

I any case: Don' t cry and don't blame others for your choices.

Responsability! 


 

 
Pankaj D Costa:

I will not blame only to signal providers. Every where we have to face fraud peoples. Here also not difference. Before subscribe to any signal, subscribers should check signal's stability. 

Thanks, I will considered the Initial deposit, re-deposit and lifetime.
 

great_article

 

Thanks Nelson & Mohammad Soubra.

Best of luck. 

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