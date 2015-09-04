Do you have any friends stable earnings from here?
Do you have any friends stable earnings from here?
Following Rules must have to make stable income/signal
Not Maintaining Trading Discipline
Trading Without a Plan
Failing to Adapt to the Market
Learning Through Trial and Error
Having Unrealistic Expectations
Poor Risk and Money Management
Following Rules must have to make stable income/signal
Not Maintaining Trading Discipline
Trading Without a Plan
Failing to Adapt to the Market
Learning Through Trial and Error
Having Unrealistic Expectations
Poor Risk and Money Management
Reason easy to understand
I find the signal platform is a fraud,
Bad signal existed, loss of clients' money, and then disappeared, like nothing had happened. But actually existed.
my friends always make the same mistake they think without doubt that if i can make money trading forex, they can make money trading forex.
as if it is easy...
Reason easy to understand
I find the signal platform is a fraud,
Bad signal existed, loss of clients' money, and then disappeared, like nothing had happened. But actually existed.
95% of SP's risk is too low. You can read about, those who seek for further increase the lotsize.
How many are there?
Following Rules must have to make stable income/signal
Not Maintaining Trading Discipline
Trading Without a Plan
Failing to Adapt to the Market
Learning Through Trial and Error
Having Unrealistic Expectations
Poor Risk and Money Management
Too kind.
Having Unrealistic Expectations = Greed
Poor Risk and Money Management = Lack of common sense.
But these mountains are artificial by mt4, not natural.
The platforms give huge cost to mt4, is a big customer, many subscribers became sheep.
I will not blame only to signal providers. Every where we have to face fraud peoples. Here also not difference. Before subscribe to any signal, subscribers should check signal's stability.
If I say about my country, if someone keep fixed deposit in banking sector, yearly maximum can get 10% to 12% interest. That means, monthly interest max. 1%, if the same person invest in the forex market, they try to get 100% in one month. This is the main problem. Maximum subscribers looking here for high growth signal. If any signal gives 30 to 100% per month, subscriber will prefer them. They will never go to deeply to understand the signal stability. They just watch last few months record. Even if any signal aged just 2-3 months and growth 100% per month, subscriber start to go there with big investment and finally lost everything. Other issue, signal provider works with 10$ in his account and subscriber invest there 1K investment.
I think, subscriber should be more alert to avoid fraud signal. Other wise they have to loss their money. If subscribers read this article before subscribe to any signal, hope they will get some important points to check the signal stability.
Read: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/647372
Thanks & Rgds,
Pankaj D Costa
- 2015.08.24
- Pankaj D Costa
- www.mql5.com
...If any signal gives 30 to 100% per month, subscriber will prefer them.
I Agree.
Not really issue in absolute terms.
Pankaj D Costa:
...if the same person invest in the forex market, they try to get 100% in one month. This is the main problem.
Even if any signal aged just 2-3 months and growth 100% per month, subscriber start to go there with big investment and finally lost everything.
This is the issue.
People think they can create through Forex some kind of multinational company starting with $ 100, ignoring every base economic aspect.
VPS, MQL5 Signal Service, Broker PAMM/MAM fees are business costs. Can be avoided or not! Personal choice.
Your business, your responsability.
The risk choice doesn't depend on the "fraudolent platform", but by you.
Suppose to use only 10% of the risk.
Suppose your signal provider achieves a +1,000% then burns his account.
What will happen to your account?
...It is basic math...
Try it to believe ;)
If you cannot cover costs with 10% risk, avoid costs and/or avoid business!
I any case: Don' t cry and don't blame others for your choices.
Responsability!
I will not blame only to signal providers. Every where we have to face fraud peoples. Here also not difference. Before subscribe to any signal, subscribers should check signal's stability.
great_article
Thanks Nelson & Mohammad Soubra.
Best of luck.
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Do you have any friends stable earnings from here?