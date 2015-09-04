Do you have any friends stable earnings from here? - page 2
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I any case: Don' t cry and don't blame others for your choices.
Responsability!
I know I should assume responsibility myself, should to improve the ability of distinguish signals,
but I am not satisfied why the platform released a great deal of bad signal out, tell us that was filtered, 99% of all disappeared is bad signal.
Nelson, for as long as you use a signal, you are a Gambler, Not a Trader.
If you lose there is nobody else to blame but yourself.
I know I should assume responsibility myself, should to improve the ability of distinguish signals,
but I am not satisfied why the platform released a great deal of bad signal out, tell us that was filtered, 99% of all disappeared is bad signal.
There is no guarantee in the forex market. No body knows when is going to loss his capital. There are lot of stable signals which is running from several months / years and in a certain period they also facing big loss.
So, this is not possible for filtering a good or a bad signal. Today's good signal will become bad in the future and bad signal can be turn on as a good signal. Everything is depending on strategy development.
If you want to use signal, find out the better one for you but you can not blame to any signal provider for any losses. Because they are also traders as like you and me. They applied their experience for better result.
My suggestion: Try to develop your own strategy, try to understand the trend, news, price actions, demands etc and day by day become an expert on trades.
Best of luck.
My suggestion: Try to develop your own strategy, try to understand the trend, news, price actions, demands etc and day by day become an expert on trades.
Best of luck.
Dear Pankaj:
I don't have the time nor the ability to learn, go to work everyday, if on my own to trading, that is lose money;
I want to find a good teacher and signal, there is no other better way.
best regards!
Then you might as well go to a casino.
Good Luck.
I know I should assume responsibility myself, should to improve the ability of distinguish signals,
but I am not satisfied why the platform released a great deal of bad signal out, tell us that was filtered, 99% of all disappeared is bad signal.
Behind a signal there is always a person's psychology. How he/she will act?
(Apparently) There are several good strategies/SP here. They should be taken for those which are: Time Bombs.
You should behave accordingly.
Dear Pankaj:
I don't have the time nor the ability to learn, go to work everyday, if on my own to trading, that is lose money;
I want to find a good teacher and signal, there is no other better way.
best regards!
My friend,
Understand your situation. If you really want to start copy trade, please read below 2 post of mine. Hope this guide line will be helpful for you to choose a signal.
But you have to keep in mind, there is no profit guarantee in the currency market, a good signal also can be fall in loss. But some good and stable signals are still there where lot of subscribers are working from a long time.
If you want 100% security for your fund, need to go to your local bank for fixed deposit for a fixed period, if you want to earn more than any bank / organization, you may choose forex and there is some risk you have to sacrifice. Choose a stable signal, don't looking for high growth signals only. Read carefully both article before take a decision.
1. Be careful from fraud signals
2. Find out better signals for copy trade
Edit: Also I am attaching here one live account signal's yearly status:
See in the image,
In 2013 - Profit / Growth is 48% (4 months)
In 2014 - Profit / Growth is 149% (12 months)
In 2015 - Profit / Growth is 83% ( 8 months running)
Ex. In my country, if I keep my money in any bank / financial organization, yearly profit / interest will come maximum 12% (yearly), which is better? If I choose medium growth signals, I think that is more better than those organization. If any subscribers calculate in this way, definitely he will get a good solution.
Thanks. Pankaj
okay once more, using a signal = Gambling.
did you realize there are fraud signals out there that have a good trading history, and attract many subscribers,
just to burn all subscriber accounts at one point in time, eventually... there exists a system behind all this... take it as a warning..
if you take trading seriously, you do not use signals.
if you use signals pick any, it does not matter which one, your a Gambler not a Trader.