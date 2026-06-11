MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5830: General Improvements - page 2
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Hello,
So, it looks like MQuotes have decided to change the help format, going for a "proprietary" one.. May I ask what format this is? For me now is somehow a hassle, since I used to load the old format on a PDF reader, where the read position stays where I left.. Granted, I leave my PC on (for various reasons), so it doesn't matter that much for me, but I believe it could be a good option to have (save position) nevertheless.. Having said that, a "bug" I believe is when Help is docked, "ctrl+tab" does not work (when we are in the Help tab),
greetings
Hello,
So, it looks like MQuotes have decided to change the help format, going for a "proprietary" one.. May I ask what format this is? For me now is somehow a hassle, since I used to load the old format on a PDF reader, where the read position stays where I left.. Granted, I leave my PC on (for various reasons), so it doesn't matter that much for me, but I believe it could be a good option to have (save position) nevertheless.. Having said that, a "bug" I believe is when Help is docked, "ctrl+tab" does not work (when we are in the Help tab),
greetings
Alright, this is shaping to be quite bad (to reply to myself).. If we leave "help" open in MetaEditor, pressing F1 will rewind the read position to the first page.. The only way to be able to remain in the last one is to look for the tab manually (which is a bummer after a number of tabs is already open).. So, I really wish MQ would implement said "position resume",
greets
Alright, this is shaping to be quite bad (to reply to myself).. If we leave "help" open in MetaEditor, pressing F1 will rewind the read position to the first page.. The only way to be able to remain in the last one is to look for the tab manually (which is a bummer after a number of tabs is already open).. So, I really wish MQ would implement said "position resume",
greets
Sorry but I don't get this one.
I reported the one about CTRL+TAB.
Sorry but I don't get this one.
I reported the one about CTRL+TAB.
Hello,
Yep sorry I was not net very clear in the first place, I will attempt to rewrite in a more comprehensible way, I hope :)
So, suppose we have "Help" open and docked, and looking on a subject.. now, say we go to some other tab for some time and later at some point I would like to go back to the help; in that case I would preferably press F1 again to go straight to the "Help" tab - as this is easier than going thru the bazzilion open tabs to find the "Help" tab; But, unfortunately, the content on the "Help" tab has now reverted to the first page (of the manual) - long gone is the topic I was reading before!! The only way to have the "Help" remain in the same reading position is *not* to press F1 ever again, but rather, as I said, to locate the "Help" tab and click on it (good luck - in my case :))
PS I may say that I find the new help inconvenient to the point that I would rather leave a tab open with the documentation from the MQL site (on the browser)
Greetings
Hello,
Yep sorry I was not net very clear in the first place, I will attempt to rewrite in a more comprehensible way, I hope :)
So, suppose we have "Help" open and docked, and looking on a subject.. now, say we go to some other tab for some time and later at some point I would like to go back to the help; in that case I would preferably press F1 again to go straight to the "Help" tab - as this is easier than going thru the bazzilion open tabs to find the "Help" tab; But, unfortunately, the content on the "Help" tab has now reverted to the first page (of the manual) - long gone is the topic I was reading before!! The only way to have the "Help" remain in the same reading position is *not* to press F1 ever again, but rather, as I said, to locate the "Help" tab and click on it (good luck - in my case :))
PS I may say that I find the new help inconvenient to the point that I would rather leave a tab open with the documentation from the MQL site (on the browser)
Greetings
Got it, I will report it.
Beside this issue, what do you find inconvenient exactly ? What about undocking the Help window ?
new version has improved the plotting of tools, we don't need to select by clicking on it to drag it, it automatically drags like tradingview. However, when we delete a tool like fib by clicking del button, then the previous fib tool is also deleted and dont come back by pressing Ctrl Z. Why does it delete more than one tool?
also today I experienced the flashes of Market page while adding some plugins from FXSSI. I closed that page so i dont know if it was temp or something with this version or perhaps i also had it in previous versions.
do improve the toggle knob (<|) for custom colour selection in dark mode, the knob is dark and barely visible.
new version has improved the plotting of tools, we don't need to select by clicking on it to drag it, it automatically drags like tradingview. However, when we delete a tool like fib by clicking del button, then the previous fib tool is also deleted and dont come back by pressing Ctrl Z. Why does it delete more than one tool?
do improve the toggle knob (<|) for custom colour selection in dark mode, the knob is dark and barely visible.
Got it, I will report it.
Beside this issue, what do you find inconvenient exactly ? What about undocking the Help window ?
Alright greetings once again :) Well, my inconvenience is primarly losing the reading position; regarding undocking the window, looks like is of not particular usefulness as well, as it remains on top of the MetaEditor window all the time.. (which now we are talking about I find also strange :))
greets
Hi!
My main concern with the new Help system is an (apparent) lack of way to "get back to the page I was seeing before". Here are the steps:
So, no practical, direct way of just going back to what I was reading. And that has been kinda nuissance :T One of my most common usages of Help involves navigating through the files, and now, whenever I want to go back to what I originally asked for, I have to close the Help files and start from the beginning pressing F1 over my code.
So, no practical, direct way of just going back to what I was reading. And that has been kinda nuissance :T One of my most common usages of Help involves navigating through the files, and now, whenever I want to go back to what I originally asked for, I have to close the Help files and start from the beginning pressing F1 over my code.