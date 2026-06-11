MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5830: General Improvements - page 4
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You boast: 'Terminal: Updated built-in Help. The built-in help system has been upgraded from the legacy CHM format to a modern web-based engine. Along with this transition, the help interface has been redesigned with updated styles and improved interactivity.' But in reality, it turned out like ...........
The font is damn dark and unreadable.
The help window is now dependent on the MQL editor. Minimizing the window doesn’t send it to the system taskbar but to the editor instead. And clicking the help window also focuses the editor, covering another program.
Navigation to the previously opened section is done via keyboard shortcut instead of buttons.
The new Help system is still in development.
1. Build 5833. I don't think there is a "font" issue.
2. Yes. If you want an independent window you can either use the website or download the PDF or CHM version from here : https://www.mql5.com/en/docs
3. That's right, this issue is reported to the developers and should be fixed soon. Thanks.
So I’m asking—who approved this for release? Did you hire some programmer from Microsoft?
Hi!
My main concern with the new Help system is an (apparent) lack of way to "get back to the page I was seeing before". Here are the steps:
So, no practical, direct way of just going back to what I was reading. And that has been kinda nuissance :T One of my most common usages of Help involves navigating through the files, and now, whenever I want to go back to what I originally asked for, I have to close the Help files and start from the beginning pressing F1 over my code.
Reported to MQ. Thanks.
You should probably check how these 2 options can be set to match your needs.
those options are already enabled in my settings. The problem is that old objects remain selected even if we are doing something else and making new objects etc. Thus as shown in the right click menu Del means Delete all selected objects. It shouldn't be the work of Del button, but if we wanna delete all then we should be asked to select all then delete them. Why are all new objects in permanent selected mode? You have to click on the object to deselect it. Have you seen such bizarre thing in tradingview? when you click anywhere else the object automatically gets deselected and only the one will be deleted which is selected. This is very bad and should indeed be fixed.
Does MetaEditor intentionally not render tables in Markdown files or is this a bug? The attached screenshot shows AlgoForge rendering the same table.
The .md file for reproducing the problem is wrapped in a zip archive because the forum does not allow attaching .md files.
build 5836
and keyboard shortcut ALT + left arrow and ALT + right arrow is working too
Indeed, alt+left key/right key works for me either. That being said, a visible button in the Help system would be welcomed (instead of a more-or-less "hidden" shortcut).
Reported to MQ. Thanks.
You're welcome!
nit picky bug in 5833
: in terminal window, history tab: the color of the scroll bar; when i change the color them from black to white and white again, the scroll bar does not change; ie color is black when i have changed the them to white, and is white when i change the theme to black.
more nit pickin.
5833 metaeditor, when i have unused variables and compile the file, the warning says "variable <unnamed> not used " instead of the name of the variable.
nit picky bug in 5833
: in terminal window, history tab: the color of the scroll bar; when i change the color them from black to white and white again, the scroll bar does not change; ie color is black when i have changed the them to white, and is white when i change the theme to black.
more nit pickin.
5833 metaeditor, when i have unused variables and compile the file, the warning says "variable <unnamed> not used " instead of the name of the variable.