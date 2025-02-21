Can't See Tabs
You absolutely sure that the "Charts Bar" is enabled?
What is your operating system?
On another forum topic with the same problem, the following procedure can be used to reset things and hopefully resolve the issue ...
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MT5 missing tabs for new charts
jleiton, 2022.02.18 20:45
This is how I solve it for good
On another forum topic with the same problem, the following procedure can be used to reset things and hopefully resolve the issue ...
:( No Avil. Still the same thing.
Can I also ask, do I only have one time to upload files, because I'm trying to upload a screen capture to show you and the screen is greyed out and not allowing me to select any files?
:( No Avil. Still the same thing.
Can I also ask, do I only have one time to upload files, because I'm trying to upload a screen capture to show you and the screen is greyed out and not allowing me to select any files?
You probably have a more extensive problem in your PC.
Try to restart it and uninstall/reinstall your MT5 terminal.
Hi! Thanks for your time. I hope someone can help. Straight to the point I have *** Broker, MT5, build 4620 version 5.00. I would like to view my charts in tabs but when I open multiple they do not arrange as tabs at the bottom but rather multiple windows hidden on top each other which I then have to arrange. I have the "docked" toggle on and the "charts bar" tick. Is there something else I need to activate to activate the tabs? Thanks so much.
post your full screen please.maybe your screen is more than 100% resized?
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Hi! Thanks for your time. I hope someone can help. Straight to the point I have *** Broker, MT5, build 4620 version 5.00. I would like to view my charts in tabs but when I open multiple they do not arrange as tabs at the bottom but rather multiple windows hidden on top each other which I then have to arrange. I have the "docked" toggle on and the "charts bar" tick. Is there something else I need to activate to activate the tabs? Thanks so much.