Can't See Tabs

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Hi! Thanks for your time. I hope someone can help. Straight to the point I have *** Broker, MT5, build 4620 version 5.00. I would like to view my charts in tabs but when I open multiple they do not arrange as tabs at the bottom but rather multiple windows hidden on top each other which I then have to arrange. I have the "docked" toggle on and the "charts bar" tick. Is there something else I need to activate to activate the tabs? Thanks so much.   

No Tabs

 
Double click on the top of the chart window.
[Deleted]  
Andre Co: Straight to the point I have *** Broker, MT5, build 4620 version 5.00. I would like to view my charts in tabs but when I open multiple they do not arrange as tabs at the bottom but rather multiple windows hidden on top each other which I then have to arrange. I have the "docked" toggle on and the "charts bar" tick. Is there something else I need to activate to activate the tabs?

You absolutely sure that the "Charts Bar" is enabled?

What is your operating system?

[Deleted]  

On another forum topic with the same problem, the following procedure can be used to reset things and hopefully resolve the issue ...

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You absolutely sure that the "Charts Bar" is enabled?

What is your operating system?

Yup! Double checked. My operating system is Windows 10 pro X64 Core i7

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Double click on the top of the chart window.

Thank you...I tried it and it just resized the window. No tabbing activated. 

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

On another forum topic with the same problem, the following procedure can be used to reset things and hopefully resolve the issue ...

Thank you...I'll give this a go...

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

On another forum topic with the same problem, the following procedure can be used to reset things and hopefully resolve the issue ...

:( No Avil. Still the same thing.

Can I also ask, do I only have one time to upload files, because I'm trying to upload a screen capture to show you and the screen is greyed out and not allowing me to select any files?

 
Andre Co #:

:( No Avil. Still the same thing.

Can I also ask, do I only have one time to upload files, because I'm trying to upload a screen capture to show you and the screen is greyed out and not allowing me to select any files?

You probably have a more extensive problem in your PC.

Try to restart it and uninstall/reinstall your MT5 terminal.

 
Andre Co:

Hi! Thanks for your time. I hope someone can help. Straight to the point I have *** Broker, MT5, build 4620 version 5.00. I would like to view my charts in tabs but when I open multiple they do not arrange as tabs at the bottom but rather multiple windows hidden on top each other which I then have to arrange. I have the "docked" toggle on and the "charts bar" tick. Is there something else I need to activate to activate the tabs? Thanks so much.   


post your full screen please.

maybe your screen is more than 100% resized?
 
Are you in full screen mode (F11 or F12)?
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