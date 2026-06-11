MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5830: General Improvements - page 5

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Can we have a C/C++ API (alongside Python) with streaming data for subscribed symbols?

The choice of Python only and polling data is most unfortunate imo (Python is slow and inflexible, and polling is a waste of resources and bad style).
 

Also, I find it extremely annoying when tool-tips pop up on indicators or other parts of a chart like scale etc, each time the

mouse pointer comes close or crosses or rests on. I have many charts open side-by-side and with i.e. several moving averages on the

charts and there's little space where there is noting on the chart, and it becomes a challenge to place the mouse pointer in a spot where

nothing pops up telling me what is in proximity of the mouse pointer.

I mean - I already know what is what on the chart and do not need a reminder about that.

So, make the function (to display the name of a chart object) an option in the settings or put it in the context menu instead.

It should not have this behaviour by default!

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Not reproducible. Please provide code.

just put a static int or static double either on global enviro or OnTick and compile.

non static and and the warning mentions the name of the variable.


 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

just put a static int or static double either on global enviro or OnTick and compile.

non static and and the warning mentions the name of the variable.


Hello, a bit of fun if you don't mind, greetings :)

   

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

just put a static int or static double either on global enviro or OnTick and compile.

non static and and the warning mentions the name of the variable.


Reported. 

An other time please provide code and not a picture of code. Thanks.

 

Bug Report: Python API incompatible with MT5 Build 5833

Summary: The MetaTrader5 Python package (5.0.5735) fails to connect to MT5 terminal build 5833 with IPC timeout error.

Error:

(-10005, 'IPC timeout')

Environment:

  • MT5 Terminal build: 5833 (released 25 Apr 2026)
  • MetaTrader5 Python package: 5.0.5735 (latest available on PyPI)
  • Python version: 3.14.4
  • OS: Windows
  • Broker: LiteFinance

What happened: MT5 auto-updated from a previous build to build 5833 on approximately May 14-15 2026. After the update, all Python scripts using the MetaTrader5 package stopped working with (-10005, 'IPC timeout') error. The issue occurred simultaneously on two separate machines (PC and VPS), confirming it is not an environment issue.

What was tried:

  • Reinstalling the Python package
  • Restarting MT5 and running as Administrator
  • Fresh Python environment

Root cause: The MetaTrader5 Python package on PyPI has not been updated to match MT5 build 5833. The IPC protocol between the terminal and Python package is version-sensitive and breaks when they are mismatched.

Workaround: Downgrading MT5 terminal to a build compatible with package 5.0.5735 restores functionality.

Request: Please release an updated Python package compatible with MT5 build 5833.




import MetaTrader5 as mt5

print("Package version:", mt5.__version__)
print("Initializing...")

result = mt5.initialize()
print("Connected:", result)
print("Last error:", mt5.last_error())
print("Terminal info:", mt5.terminal_info())

mt5.shutdown()



Expected output:

Connected: True Last error: (0, 'Success') Terminal info: TerminalInfo(...)

Actual output:

Connected: False Last error: (-10005, 'IPC timeout') Terminal info: None


you can contact me in telegram (@mamareza_99)
thank you in advance
best regards Mamareza 

 
zeus1999 #:

Bug Report: Python API incompatible with MT5 Build 5833

Summary: The MetaTrader5 Python package (5.0.5735) fails to connect to MT5 terminal build 5833 with IPC timeout error.

Error:

(-10005, 'IPC timeout')

Environment:

  • MT5 Terminal build: 5833 (released 25 Apr 2026)
  • MetaTrader5 Python package: 5.0.5735 (latest available on PyPI)
  • Python version: 3.14.4
  • OS: Windows
  • Broker: LiteFinance

What happened: MT5 auto-updated from a previous build to build 5833 on approximately May 14-15 2026. After the update, all Python scripts using the MetaTrader5 package stopped working with (-10005, 'IPC timeout') error. The issue occurred simultaneously on two separate machines (PC and VPS), confirming it is not an environment issue.

What was tried:

  • Reinstalling the Python package
  • Restarting MT5 and running as Administrator
  • Fresh Python environment

Root cause: The MetaTrader5 Python package on PyPI has not been updated to match MT5 build 5833. The IPC protocol between the terminal and Python package is version-sensitive and breaks when they are mismatched.

Workaround: Downgrading MT5 terminal to a build compatible with package 5.0.5735 restores functionality.

Request: Please release an updated Python package compatible with MT5 build 5833.




import MetaTrader5 as mt5

print("Package version:", mt5.__version__)
print("Initializing...")

result = mt5.initialize()
print("Connected:", result)
print("Last error:", mt5.last_error())
print("Terminal info:", mt5.terminal_info())

mt5.shutdown()



Expected output:

Connected: True Last error: (0, 'Success') Terminal info: TerminalInfo(...)

Actual output:

Connected: False Last error: (-10005, 'IPC timeout') Terminal info: None


you can contact me in telegram (@mamareza_99)
thank you in advance
best regards Mamareza 

Not reproducible.

2026.05.17 20:12:23.886    Python    "D:\Alain\AppData\Local\Programs\Python\Python313\python.exe" -u "...\Check.py" USDJPY 60
2026.05.17 20:12:23.999    Python    Package version: 5.0.5735
2026.05.17 20:12:23.999    Python    Initializing...
2026.05.17 20:12:24.009    Python    Connected: True
2026.05.17 20:12:24.009    Python    Last error: (1, 'Success')
2026.05.17 20:12:24.009    Python    Terminal info: ...

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Does MetaEditor intentionally not render tables in Markdown files or is this a bug? The attached screenshot shows AlgoForge rendering the same table.

The .md file for reproducing the problem is wrapped in a zip archive because the forum does not allow attaching .md files.

build 5836

Bug fixed, will be available on next beta.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

just put a static int or static double either on global enviro or OnTick and compile.

non static and and the warning mentions the name of the variable.


Fixed from build 5867.
 
A potential bug has been reported in version 5836 - a failure in the integration of MetaEditor with Git: https://www.mql5.com/pt/forum/510148
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