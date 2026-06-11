MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5830: General Improvements - page 3
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It deletes the selected objects. If you experiment something else, please give more details how to reproduce the issue. What knob ? I don't see anything wrong in your screenshot.
sorry i got it. The other tool gets deleted bec for some reason when creating a new tool, the prev tool doesnt de-select. So when we press del, all those or multiple tools gets deleted. bec i made them back to back. So this is indeed a problem or bug. The new tool alone should be selected, and prev one should automatically be de-selected when making a new one. So pressing del deletes only the new one. Plz fix this.
also you cant see the knob bec its black in dark mode. It is visible but only if we carefully see. U can check on your end. Now see
sorry i got it. The other tool gets deleted bec for some reason when creating a new tool, the prev tool doesnt de-select. So when we press del, all those or multiple tools gets deleted. bec i made them back to back. So this is indeed a problem or bug. The new tool alone should be selected, and prev one should automatically be de-selected when making a new one. So pressing del deletes only the new one. Plz fix this.
also you cant see the knob bec its black in dark mode. It is visible but only if we carefully see. U can check on your end. Now see
Hello,
So, it looks like MQuotes have decided to change the help format, going for a "proprietary" one.. May I ask what format this is? For me now is somehow a hassle, since I used to load the old format on a PDF reader, where the read position stays where I left.. Granted, I leave my PC on (for various reasons), so it doesn't matter that much for me, but I believe it could be a good option to have (save position) nevertheless.. Having said that, a "bug" I believe is when Help is docked, "ctrl+tab" does not work (when we are in the Help tab),
greetings
Fixed from build 5835.
greets
Oh nice greets :) But, as you said, help undocked may be more useful - but also, IMO, as long as it is a separate window, ie a window that can go behind MetaEditor / a window that also appears in the taskbar (as a thumbnail when hovering on the MetaEditor taskbar icon)
greets
I have to disagree with your view, though I understand it. Personally I am glad it remains visible when undocked. There is enough room on my side to have the window(s) code AND the help window. For example :
I have to disagree with your view, though I understand it. Personally I am glad it remains visible when undocked. There is enough room on my side to have the window(s) code AND the help window. For example :
That's not a bug, it's how it's designed. Nothing to fix.
my objects again got deleted. Actually the objects stay selected once you touch them; and long after that when you make another object and click delete by selecting it, then prev one is also gone. Why does it stay selected? isn't this a problem? multiple objects shouldnt be selected automatically. We are forced to make habit of right click then delete this particular object, instead of just pressing del
You should probably check how these 2 options can be set to match your needs.
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, April 24, 2026.
In this version, we have enhanced the built-in help system: improved its dark theme support, refined navigation, and added text scaling. In addition, we have optimized the dark theme display across all platform components.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
The update will be delivered through the Live Update system.
You boast: 'Terminal: Updated built-in Help. The built-in help system has been upgraded from the legacy CHM format to a modern web-based engine. Along with this transition, the help interface has been redesigned with updated styles and improved interactivity.' But in reality, it turned out like ...........
The font is damn dark and unreadable.
The help window is now dependent on the MQL editor. Minimizing the window doesn’t send it to the system taskbar but to the editor instead. And clicking the help window also focuses the editor, covering another program.
Navigation to the previously opened section is done via keyboard shortcut instead of buttons.
So I’m asking—who approved this for release? Did you hire some programmer from Microsoft?