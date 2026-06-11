MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5830: General Improvements

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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, April 24, 2026.

In this version, we have enhanced the built-in help system: improved its dark theme support, refined navigation, and added text scaling. In addition, we have optimized the dark theme display across all platform components.

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5830: General Improvements


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal

  1. Terminal: Improved built-in help:

    • Optimized colors in the dark theme for better readability.
    • Improved the size of the navigation sidebar.
    • Added the ability to undock the help window in MetaEditor.
    • Added support for copying text via the context menu and Ctrl+C.
    • Added the ability to adjust text zoom: hold Ctrl and scroll the mouse wheel or use the context menu.
    • Added navigation between previously viewed sections using Alt + Left/Right Arrow.
    • Added the ability to print pages using Ctrl+P.

  2. Terminal: Optimized display of certain interface elements in the dark theme, including the OHLC line, chart collapse/expand buttons, and input parameters in the strategy tester.
  3. Terminal: Fixed saving of the Use system colors option in Market Watch. The setting could reset after restarting the application.


The update will be delivered through the Live Update system.

 
Your new "update" make F1 help stop working in Terminal same as in Metaeditor... Until friday everything works fine, even on my server, which was running older version up to today, everything works... After update, nothing is showing after pressing F1, clicking in Help tab, reinstall, uninstal and reinstall, nothing works... ".chm" files are still in folder like before, i can open them separately, but i need open the Reference straight from Metaeditor, because my work on MQL5 programming.... FIX IT ASAP!!!!!!.... from reading the forum, isn't first time this happened!!!
 
NightRiderCZ #:
After update, nothing is showing after pressing F1, clicking in Help tab, reinstall, uninstal and reinstall

Just wait a bit. The first time I called up the new help, it took about a minute for it to open. I think that most likely, the first time a new help is called, the editor needs to download or initialize something. After the new help opened for the first time, I didn't experience any more delays.

[edit]

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Just wait a bit. The first time I called up the new help, it took about a minute for it to open. I think that most likely, the first time a new help is called, the editor needs to download or initialize something. After the new help opened for the first time, I didn't experience any more delays.

[edit]


I can reproduce the issue, on a Terminal just updated to 5830 (previously 5660). Pressing F1 does nothing in the Terminal neither in MetaEditor.
 
NightRiderCZ #:
Your new "update" make F1 help stop working in Terminal same as in Metaeditor... Until friday everything works fine, even on my server, which was running older version up to today, everything works... After update, nothing is showing after pressing F1, clicking in Help tab, reinstall, uninstal and reinstall, nothing works... ".chm" files are still in folder like before, i can open them separately, but i need open the Reference straight from Metaeditor, because my work on MQL5 programming.... FIX IT ASAP!!!!!!.... from reading the forum, isn't first time this happened!!!
Please post your Journal log. 
How to report technical issues?
How to report technical issues?
  • 2023.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
 
thank you Vladislav for the answer.... but my MetaEditor is open for like 2 hours now and nothing... on my server with older version, was downloaded in like 1-2 minutes... on my work computer, nothing... my internet speed is 300-400 Mbit, fast enough for downloading 8-20MB file in seconds... maybe they have some problems with their servers, because i was downloading latest install file, for reinstalling whole terminal and download speed was like 80-10 KB/s... this speed was used like 20-25 years ago... i appreciated your time for answer, but this is real issue for me, i have no free weekends, i',m working and for now, i'm screwed... it's enoying
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Please post your Journal log. 

2026.04.25 20:56:52.619    Network    '11638269': authorized on CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 through Access Server - FRK (ping: 123.20 ms, build 5660)
2026.04.25 20:56:52.619    Network    '11638269': previous successful authorization performed from 150.228.35.48 on 2026.04.25 20:41:40
2026.04.25 20:56:52.864    Network    '11638269': terminal synchronized with Capital Point Trading Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 3164 symbols, 0 spreads
2026.04.25 20:56:52.864    Network    '11638269': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2026.04.25 20:56:53.032    Trades    use MetaTrader VPS Hosting Service to speed up the execution: 1.30 ms via 'VPS New York NY3 02' instead of 123.20 ms

nothing in the journal... i just removed personal info

and nothing in the MetaEditor, zero logs

 
NightRiderCZ #:

2026.04.25 20:56:52.619    Network    '11638269': authorized on CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 through Access Server - FRK (ping: 123.20 ms, build 5660)
2026.04.25 20:56:52.619    Network    '11638269': previous successful authorization performed from 150.228.35.48 on 2026.04.25 20:41:40
2026.04.25 20:56:52.864    Network    '11638269': terminal synchronized with Capital Point Trading Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 3164 symbols, 0 spreads
2026.04.25 20:56:52.864    Network    '11638269': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2026.04.25 20:56:53.032    Trades    use MetaTrader VPS Hosting Service to speed up the execution: 1.30 ms via 'VPS New York NY3 02' instead of 123.20 ms

nothing in the journal... i just removed personal info

Not useful. We would need the config information (output when you start MT5).
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Not useful. We would need the config information (output when you start MT5).

this is the begin of the log... other same like in previous post


2026.04.25 21:05:42.518    Terminal    Capital Point Trading MT5 Terminal x64 build 5830 started for Capital Point Trading Ltd
2026.04.25 21:05:42.518    Terminal    Windows 11 build 26200, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core, AVX2, 22 / 31 Gb memory, 99 / 222 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+1
2026.04.25 21:05:42.518    Terminal    C:\Users\night\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\4C230EB692C96360065CCBB721258414

no more info in the log

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Pressing F1 does nothing in the Terminal neither in MetaEditor.

  • In MetaEditor, F1 works for me.
  • When I press F1 in the terminal, nothing happens. But I've never pressed F1 in the terminal before, so I don't know what should open.

MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5830 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.

Windows 10 build 19045, 8 x Intel Core i7-7700  @ 3.60GHz, AVX2, 10 / 15 Gb memory, 139 / 222 Gb disk, UAC, GMT-8

C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

'104912369': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo through Access Point HA (ping: 60.36 ms, build 5830)

'104912369': previous successful authorization performed from <ip-redacted> on 2026.04.25 21:02:22

'104912369': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Ltd.: 0 positions, 0 orders, 6055 symbols, 0 spreads

[edit]

Alain Verleyen #:
just updated to 5830 (previously 5660)

Before recording that video, I updated the terminal from 5814 to 5830

 
newest update 5833 today fix the problem, thank you guys a lot ... download of the help files was fast and now is working in the terminal and metaeditor too
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