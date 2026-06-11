MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 5830: General Improvements
After update, nothing is showing after pressing F1, clicking in Help tab, reinstall, uninstal and reinstall
Just wait a bit. The first time I called up the new help, it took about a minute for it to open. I think that most likely, the first time a new help is called, the editor needs to download or initialize something. After the new help opened for the first time, I didn't experience any more delays.
[edit]
Just wait a bit. The first time I called up the new help, it took about a minute for it to open. I think that most likely, the first time a new help is called, the editor needs to download or initialize something. After the new help opened for the first time, I didn't experience any more delays.
[edit]
Your new "update" make F1 help stop working in Terminal same as in Metaeditor... Until friday everything works fine, even on my server, which was running older version up to today, everything works... After update, nothing is showing after pressing F1, clicking in Help tab, reinstall, uninstal and reinstall, nothing works... ".chm" files are still in folder like before, i can open them separately, but i need open the Reference straight from Metaeditor, because my work on MQL5 programming.... FIX IT ASAP!!!!!!.... from reading the forum, isn't first time this happened!!!
- 2023.06.20
- www.mql5.com
Please post your Journal log.
2026.04.25 20:56:52.619 Network '11638269': authorized on CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 through Access Server - FRK (ping: 123.20 ms, build 5660)
2026.04.25 20:56:52.619 Network '11638269': previous successful authorization performed from 150.228.35.48 on 2026.04.25 20:41:40
2026.04.25 20:56:52.864 Network '11638269': terminal synchronized with Capital Point Trading Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 3164 symbols, 0 spreads
2026.04.25 20:56:52.864 Network '11638269': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2026.04.25 20:56:53.032 Trades use MetaTrader VPS Hosting Service to speed up the execution: 1.30 ms via 'VPS New York NY3 02' instead of 123.20 ms
nothing in the journal... i just removed personal info
and nothing in the MetaEditor, zero logs
2026.04.25 20:56:52.619 Network '11638269': authorized on CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 through Access Server - FRK (ping: 123.20 ms, build 5660)
2026.04.25 20:56:52.619 Network '11638269': previous successful authorization performed from 150.228.35.48 on 2026.04.25 20:41:40
2026.04.25 20:56:52.864 Network '11638269': terminal synchronized with Capital Point Trading Ltd: 0 positions, 0 orders, 3164 symbols, 0 spreads
2026.04.25 20:56:52.864 Network '11638269': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2026.04.25 20:56:53.032 Trades use MetaTrader VPS Hosting Service to speed up the execution: 1.30 ms via 'VPS New York NY3 02' instead of 123.20 ms
nothing in the journal... i just removed personal info
Not useful. We would need the config information (output when you start MT5).
this is the begin of the log... other same like in previous post
2026.04.25 21:05:42.518 Terminal Capital Point Trading MT5 Terminal x64 build 5830 started for Capital Point Trading Ltd
2026.04.25 21:05:42.518 Terminal Windows 11 build 26200, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core, AVX2, 22 / 31 Gb memory, 99 / 222 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+1
2026.04.25 21:05:42.518 Terminal C:\Users\night\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\4C230EB692C96360065CCBB721258414
no more info in the log
Pressing F1 does nothing in the Terminal neither in MetaEditor.
- In MetaEditor, F1 works for me.
- When I press F1 in the terminal, nothing happens. But I've never pressed F1 in the terminal before, so I don't know what should open.
MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5830 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
Windows 10 build 19045, 8 x Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.60GHz, AVX2, 10 / 15 Gb memory, 139 / 222 Gb disk, UAC, GMT-8
C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
'104912369': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo through Access Point HA (ping: 60.36 ms, build 5830)
'104912369': previous successful authorization performed from <ip-redacted> on 2026.04.25 21:02:22
'104912369': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Ltd.: 0 positions, 0 orders, 6055 symbols, 0 spreads
[edit]
just updated to 5830 (previously 5660)
Before recording that video, I updated the terminal from 5814 to 5830
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, April 24, 2026.
In this version, we have enhanced the built-in help system: improved its dark theme support, refined navigation, and added text scaling. In addition, we have optimized the dark theme display across all platform components.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
The update will be delivered through the Live Update system.