MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products
2026.02.26 23:00:51.530 MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 bytes needed) [1009]
I hope MQL community notice this problem.I used vpn and tried lots of methods but I failed.
2026.02.26 23:00:51.530 MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 bytes needed) [1009]
I hope MQL community notice this problem.I used vpn and tried lots of methods but I failed.
Error 1009 is access denied.
You can try to re-install WebView2 (it is only I can help sorry):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Blank screen when try to view new trading reports
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez, 2023.12.20 13:23
Thanks so much
Valid link: https://developer.microsoft.com/ru-ru/microsoft-edge/webview2?form=MA13LH (the link was edited by moderator)
Error 1009 is access denied.
You can try to re-install WebView2 (it is only I can help sorry):
Error 1009 is access denied.
So, it may be the other reason: anti-virus software, firewall (in your computer or any), and so on.
I do not know the technical details.
Because when I had similar issue so I re-installed WebVew2, and check host file in computer:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
can not login MQL5with my MT4 and Google too
Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.05 06:17
I think it may be related to host file -
- host file (website is showing something wrong): this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/458988
- decision (solved): #8 and #14 and #3
more:
- hosts file: the thread (English),
- post #3 with instruction about HowTo.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
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2026.02.26 23:00:51.530 MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 bytes needed) [1009]
I hope MQL community notice this problem.I used vpn and tried lots of methods but I failed.