MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products

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2026.02.26 23:00:51.530 MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 bytes needed) [1009]

I hope MQL community notice this problem.I used vpn and  tried lots of methods but I failed.  


 
qingyu li:

2026.02.26 23:00:51.530 MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 bytes needed) [1009]

I hope MQL community notice this problem.I used vpn and  tried lots of methods but I failed.  


https://www.mql5.com/zh/forum/503987/page2
为什么最近中国区的MQL5无法下载ea？
为什么最近中国区的MQL5无法下载ea？
  • 2026.01.27
  • www.mql5.com
这几天尝试了很多次，无法下载ea...
 
qingyu li:

2026.02.26 23:00:51.530 MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 bytes needed) [1009]

I hope MQL community notice this problem.I used vpn and  tried lots of methods but I failed.  

Error 1009 is access denied.
You can try to re-install WebView2 (it is only I can help sorry):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Blank screen when try to view new trading reports

Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez, 2023.12.20 13:23

Miguel, Thanks,

Before making a clean install, I tried to install  Microsoft Edge WebView2, and immediately worked
That is the explanation, the new reports module uses this technology and that technology is not included in the  Windows Server 2019.
So,  is mandatory to install it, 

Thanks so much

Valid link: https://developer.microsoft.com/ru-ru/microsoft-edge/webview2?form=MA13LH (the link was edited by moderator)

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Error 1009 is access denied.
You can try to re-install WebView2 (it is only I can help sorry):


<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head><title>WebView2 Test</title></head>
<body>
<h1>如果你看到这个页面，it proves WebView2 work well！</h1>
<p>版本：<script>document.write(navigator.userAgent);</script></p>
</body>

</html>



I reinstall webview2 ，but  MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products

 
Sergey Golubev #:
Error 1009 is access denied.

So, it may be the other reason: anti-virus software, firewall (in your computer or any), and so on.

I do not know the technical details.
Because when I had similar issue so I re-installed WebVew2, and check host file in computer:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

can not login MQL5with my MT4 and Google too

Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.05 06:17

I think it may be related to host file -

more:

  • hosts file: the thread (English),
  • post with instruction about HowTo.

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