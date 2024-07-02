Blank screen when try to view new trading reports - page 2
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Since both your cases seem to be related to Windows Server, it could be that the WebView2 components are also dependant on some other functionality that is not installed by default compared to desktop versions of Windows.
So, I would recommend you manually install the Microsoft Edge WebView2 runtime directly and see if that helps.
So, I would recommend you manually install the Microsoft Edge WebView2 runtime directly and see if that helps.
Thank you for the suggestion @Fernando Carreiro.
I'm still not able to see the reports-here are the steps I took, please let me know if there is anything more or different that I should have done:
1) From within my Microsoft Remote Desktop chrome browser, I clicked https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/webview2/#download-section
2) on the resulting webpage, I left the default drop down menu items for the options on the far right and clicked the download button (screengrab attached)
3) Opened the MT5 from within my Microsoft Remote Desktop and looked under View> Reports.
Is that all I need to do?
Are there any other steps?
I still only see a blank page.
(@ gmit2002 is this what you did and it worked for you?)
nathc #: Thank you for the suggestion @Fernando Carreiro. I'm still not able to see the reports-here are the steps I took, please let me know if there is anything more or different that I should have done:
1) From within my Microsoft Remote Desktop chrome browser, I clicked https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/webview2/#download-section
2) on the resulting webpage, I left the default drop down menu items for the options on the far right and clicked the download button (screengrab attached)
3) Opened the MT5 from within my Microsoft Remote Desktop and looked under View> Reports.
Is that all I need to do?
Are there any other steps?
I still only see a blank page.
(@ gmit2002 is this what you did and it worked for you?)
I see from your screenshot that you selected "arm64" architecture — why?
As far as I know MetaTrader 5 does not support ARM64 and it will run virtualised on such architecture. MetaTrader 5 for x64 architecture.
Why are you using a ARM64 VPS? It will cause double virtualisation for MetaTrader 5 to run and probably cause all sorts of issues. Use a x64 based VPS.
I see from your screenshot that you selected "arm64" architecture — why?
As far as I know MetaTrader 5 does not support ARM64 and it will run virtualised on such architecture. MetaTrader 5 for x64 architecture.
Why are you using a ARM64 VPS? It will cause double virtualisation for MetaTrader 5 to run and probably cause all sorts of issues. Use a x64 based VPS.
I chose that because the page the link led to had several options on there and I wasn't sure which to choose.
I've now deleted the folder that was previously installed when I selected the ARM64 and chose the x64 based as you've recommended.
I'll let you know if that resolves the issue.
@ Fernando Carreiro that fixed the issue! I can now see reports-thanks so much for your help!!!!
I want to ask if it happens to you like me, that I can't see anything in the report module (View-->reports) (Alt+e)
This happens to me since I updated to this version, The graph looks blank, it does not load anything
(if I try to see the information on my VPS, which has the following characteristics:
2023.12.20 09:49:49.699 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 4040 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2023.12.20 09:49:49.699 Terminal Windows Server 2019 build 17763 on VMware, 4 x Intel Xeon Platinum 8260 @ 2.40GHz, AVX2, 2 / 7 Gb memory, 112 / 149 Gb disk, UAC, admin, GMT+1 )
but, if I want to do it locally, with the following characteristics:
(2023.12.20 12:52:38.030 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 4040 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2023.12.20 12:52:38.031 Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 56 x Intel Xeon E5-2680 v4 @ 2.40GHz, AVX2, 48/63 Gb memory, 82/476 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+4)
It charges me, it takes a while, but it charges
For what is this?
I mean, what specific hardware or software feature is required?
I clarify that on the same VPS I have a non-updated MT5 (build 3802) and here I can see the report, without problems
thanks for your help
Hello everyone,
I want to ask if it happens to you like me, that I can't see anything in the report module (View-->reports) (Alt+e)
This happens to me since I updated to this version, The graph looks blank, it does not load anything
(if I try to see the information on my VPS, which has the following characteristics:
2023.12.20 09:49:49.699 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 4040 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2023.12.20 09:49:49.699 Terminal Windows Server 2019 build 17763 on VMware, 4 x Intel Xeon Platinum 8260 @ 2.40GHz, AVX2, 2 / 7 Gb memory, 112 / 149 Gb disk, UAC, admin, GMT+1 )
but, if I want to do it locally, with the following characteristics:
(2023.12.20 12:52:38.030 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 4040 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2023.12.20 12:52:38.031 Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 56 x Intel Xeon E5-2680 v4 @ 2.40GHz, AVX2, 48/63 Gb memory, 82/476 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+4)
It charges me, it takes a while, but it charges
For what is this?
I mean, what specific hardware or software feature is required?
I clarify that on the same VPS I have a non-updated MT5 (build 3802) and here I can see the report, without problems
thanks for your help
You should update the terminal to the latest version 4076 (24 Nov 2023) where this problem may have been solved.
Edit: Or version 4057 (6 Nov 2023) depending on which broker you use.
I did that, before to write, but does not update.
so, I tried to install the last beta version, and I can change to a new one, (beta), but the problem continues, the report is blank
Miguel, Thanks for answer
I did that, before to write, but does not update.
so, I tried to install the last beta version, and I can change to a new one, (beta), but the problem continues, the report is blank
Try to do a clean install, but make sure to delete the 'MetaQuotes' folder after the uninstall and before the new installation.
Path to the folder you need to delete manually: C:\Users\[your name account]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes
There are times when after a major update of the terminal, a simple "patching" of files as the update function does often corrupts the terminal and a clean install is necessary.
To do this it is very important to delete that folder or the problem(s) will continue to happen.
Edit: I just realised that you are using Windows Server 2019 and maybe that is the problem. Many terminal functions use Microsoft Edge WebView2 to be able to display HTML content.
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes/terminal/2286
The platform switches to using Microsoft Edge WebView2 for displaying the HTML content.
Compared to the outdated MSHTML, the new component significantly expands content displaying capabilities by providing access to modern technologies. The use of WebView2 improves the appearance of some platform sections, increases performance, and creates a more responsive interface. In particular, the new component will affect the Market, Signals and VPS sections.
Full support for WebView2 was introduced in Windows 10. We strongly recommend that all users upgrade to the latest operating system version and install all available updates. The platform will continue to use MSHTML under Windows 7 and Wine, but the new features will not be available. The minimum recommended operating system version is Windows 10 21H2 (build 19044, November 2021).
Thanks so much
Valid link: https://developer.microsoft.com/ru-ru/microsoft-edge/webview2?form=MA13LH (the link was edited by moderator)