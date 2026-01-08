Discussing the article: "Creating a mean-reversion strategy based on machine learning" - page 7
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Those who have read the article will find a nice bonus at the end - a chart from the terminal, which shows the drawdown.
No, they are not. The test in the terminal is made with SL and TP, although it is claimed that the training was done without them. Why not show the result after training and under identical conditions (without SL and TP)? - because it is claimed that "(1)Stop settings do not affect the generalisation ability of the models".
You don't have to answer - you are not good at answering in substance.
Do you have any thoughts on how to improve the TC? Share)
In current form no way, just going through traits/patterns/setups.It is possible to get very good models.
You don't have to answer that
thank God
In the current form there is no way, only going through traits/partitioners.
This library has all the basic indicators, which are calculated in one function. You may find it useful in the future.
https://github.com/bukosabino/ta
df = add_all_ta_features(df, open="Open", high="High", low="Low", close="Close", volume="Volume_BTC")
This library contains all basic indicators that are calculated in one function. It may be useful for you in the future.
https://github.com/bukosabino/ta
df = add_all_ta_features(df, open="Open", high="High", low="Low", close="Close", volume="Volume_BTC")
Thanks, saved it. There are other unexpected modifications of the algorithm, I'll post them later (it's a lot to write). The modifications are such that we can say that it will be a different algorithm.
If you can't run enemy Python code (Dick's example, it's a normal state of consciousness for him), or you don't do it for religious reasons (you write exclusively in SI, as your fathers bequeathed):
Have you tested multi-classified in the past? Is there any advantage?
https://catboost.ai/docs/en/concepts/loss-functions-multilabel-classification
Have you tested multi-classified in the past? Is there any advantage?
https://catboost.ai/docs/en/concepts/loss-functions-multilabel-classification
If only for very specific trading tasks, otherwise there are no advantages. Plus, as far as I remember, there are some problems when exporting to ONNX. If I'm not confused.ZЫ I don't think there are any problems with export now.
Imho of course, but using Savitsky_Golay is not much different from using muve. The SG filter is the midpoint of a polynomial regression in a given sliding window, with a specified degree of polynomial. For degree 1, it is a perfect match with the muv of the corresponding period.
To identify the return to the mean, it makes more sense, in my opinion, to use amplitude filtering - renko, renji, zigzags. I think that ranges are the best - the difference between Hg and Lw is a constant. Well, or a constant size ZZ, which is basically the same thing.