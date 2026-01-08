Discussing the article: "Creating a mean-reversion strategy based on machine learning" - page 5

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Evgeni Gavrilovi #:

Added all the basic attributes from the pandas module.

https://pandas.pydata.org/docs/reference/window.html

As a result, I got this graph. Maxim, thank you for your labour.

Yes, signs can affect models in different ways, along with markup. It makes sense to experiment with them too. The main thing is to check that there is no hidden peeking. There certainly isn't one in the article. You're welcome.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Yes, attributes can affect models in different ways, along with markup. It makes sense to experiment with them too. The main thing to check is that there is no hidden peeking. It's definitely not in the article. You're welcome.

Yes unfortunately there was that very peek on my graph. It can be easily checked on completely random data.

Generate a time series using the random module, if there is a smooth line on oos, there is 100% peeking

 
In 15 years, 50 per cent profit?
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Stanislav Korotky #:
Fifteen years of 50% profit?
Position volume adjustments? There is a great tutorial on the site.
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Evgeni Gavrilovi #:

Generate a time series using the random module if there is a smooth line on oos, that is peeking 100%

Good test.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Good test.

Everything is so much more reliable when there is a transfer mechanism to MT5-Tester.

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fxsaber #:

All such are more reliable when there is a transfer mechanism to MT5-Tester.

Of course, there is no such thing as a lot of checks.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Of course, there is no such thing as a lot of checks.

In the condition, when a new cluster appears, the open order is closed? That is, the trades do not overlap? Right?

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Evgeni Gavrilovi #:

In the condition, when a new cluster appears, the open order is closed? That is, the trades do not overlap? Right?

It is closed by the signal of the first model, or by stops. What do you mean trades do not cross?
 

Example of market modes. If an order opened on yellow, will the order be closed when the mode changes to red?

This is very important, because the trend has already changed, and in your script it may be written in the condition to expect a stop loss

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