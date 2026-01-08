Discussing the article: "Creating a mean-reversion strategy based on machine learning" - page 10

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Vladimir Levchenko #:

Good day, Maxim. Thank you. Almost everything is solved. The last question.
There are commented lines (154-182) in the main script for training models. As I understand, these are alternative deal samplers (markups). But I cannot try them. If any of the markers is uncommented (conditionally, lines 154-158), and the original one is commented (lines 149-153), the script does not start.
What can be the reason, where to look?

Thanks )

Check if the uncommented text is on the same line


There should not be an underline as in the screenshot below


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