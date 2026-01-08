Discussing the article: "Creating a mean-reversion strategy based on machine learning" - page 4
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It is calculated in a sliding window as a trait and added to the dataset. Clustering is performed according to this feature, cluster labels are assigned to the whole dataset. Then the rows that belong to one of the clusters are selected. Prices and all other attributes remain there. That's all.
Why not ZZ then?
However, I found a small explanation.Probably, throwing some vertices out of the ZZ-row would have the same effect.
You can add this code to the deal markup library yourself.
It got worse.
It got worse.
Is it possible to combine models in MT5? Let's say I selected top 20, therefore 40 onnx files appeared. What should I do in this case?
Is it possible to combine models in MT5? Let's say I selected top 20, therefore 40 onnx files appeared. What should I do in this case?
Of course, it would be possible to add drawdowns, because the smooth lines are confusing, I feel that there the drain was up to -80% or even more).
Added all the basic attributes from the pandas module.
https://pandas.pydata.org/docs/reference/window.html
As a result, I got this graph. Maxim, thank you for your labour.