Demo & Live Accounts keep mirroring EA settings!!!
Hello, Can someone please explain what I have to do to establish different EA settings on the two accounts???
I have purchased thru MQL5 3 EA's which I run on a live & demo account each, with there own MQL5 VPS.
I need to test different settings/inputs on demo account, however, when I change the settings on demo account they are automatically changed on the live account and visa versa.
Please, your urgent assistance is required and will greatly be appreciated.
Regards, Edward
Each trading account requires its own MQL5 VPS, so when you login into the demo or real trading account and you you setup your EAs locally, then you migrate them to the corresponding MQL5 VPS.
After you migrate your trading environment and your EAs to the MQL5 VPS, you do not need to click the Auto/Algo Trading button in your local terminal again, because you will be trading with your EAs twice and that is dangerous.
Hi Eleni, Thank youvery much for your reply!
Still not working, still getting mirrored settings.
I have not clicked on Allow Algo Trading ,I have clicked Allow modifications of signal settings, this didn't work either, so I then did not click on Allow modifications, still did not work!
I read in your links, which said open chart, when ready to migrate VPS, click on Algo Trading button green,migrate VPS, still did not work, tried algo trading red, still did not work.
The net result, bot the trading accounts still mirroring settings.
I have tried above variations 6 times.
Do you have any other suggestions.
Edward
Eleni, Both trading accounts have separate/individual MQL5 VPS accounts
If you see the same trades in both demo/real accounts, then you have migrated the same EA settings in both MQL5 VPSs for both trading accounts.
Nothing happens without a reason, so login into each demo/real trading account separately, setup your EA for each account locally and migrate the different settings on each MQL5 VPS individually.
Thanks Ellen,
What do you mean by migrate each account locally???
I've been opening each account separately, which are connected to MQL5, setting specific parameters, migrating to each separate VPS and still getting the mirroring in the other account on a separate VPS.
Please explain in detail what I'm doing wrong.
Thank you Edward
Hello Eleni, When you said open each account locally, I took that to mean open outside of the MQL5 community.
So I went to my Brokers Secure Client area and downloaded what I thought to be a new MT5 platform. However, the platform opened in the MQL5 terminal.
What do you suggest?
I think you are confused, MT5 is the trading platform/terminal, MQL5 is the account you have created here in MQL5.com to use their services, purchase products from the Market, subscribe to MQL5 VPS and so on.
What you need is 1 MT5 terminal, downloaded from your broker's website, install it and use it to login into each trading account, the demo and the real one.
So, in the Navigator window you will have these 2 trading accounts, the demo and the real one. Once you login into any one of them, you logout from the other, you can't be logged into both accounts at the same time.
When you login into one of these 2 trading accounts, you can subscribe to a MQL5 VPS, or access it if you have already subscribed to it. So in the Navigator window you should see 2 trading accounts and under each one of them you should see a MQL5 VPS.
Now, when you login into the first account, for example the demo account, you need to prepare your trading envronment locally in your MT5 terminal, attach your EA on the appropriate chart, configure the settings for use with this demo account, click the Algo Trading button and then right click on the MQL5 VPS that is under the demo account in the Navigator window and migrate 'Experts, indicators and settings'.
Then login into the other account, for example the real account and repeat the steps, prepare your trading envronment locally in your MT5 terminal, attach your EA on the appropriate chart, configure the settings for use with this real account, click the Algo Trading button and then right click on the MQL5 VPS that is under the real account in the Navigator window and migrate 'Experts, indicators and settings'.
When you complete these 2 migrations for these 2 trading accounts, you must not click the 'Algo Trading' button in your MT5 terminal again, because you will be trading twice and that is dangerous.
You can check the MQL5 VPS >> right click >> Journal to make sure that your EA has been migrated correctly in both accounts.
Thanks Eleni, for your time and input, what you have advised, is in principle exactly what I've been doing now 23 times. Regards, Edward
