What ADX Period should be for EMA 200?
The defaults on many indicators are default values for a reason. The original authors did a lot of experimentation to find what works best for the indicator. The default period of 14 is good to analyse trend strength. I would leave the defaults. Check how the indicator behaves on different periods in a backtest simulation, that's how you you find "sweet spot" values
Calculating 200 Candle with EMA for Trend and relying on data of ADX 14 candle data? how will it work?
200 Candle Vs 14 Candle?
because let's say the market crossed over the 200 period MA, now you want to enter soon, not later, so you gauge the trend strength from recent candles with ADX, because you want to enter soon now that the market crossed 200 period MA. The ADX is examining the trend strength, and you don't want to enter on weak trend strength
Is there any other indicator I should include to make my trend detection more accurate?
Use an indicator that is designed solely for measuring the strength of a trend. Just know that this is not my logic, but my conversion from MQL4 language. It combines standard deviation, ATR, and moving averages. Click on the link therein for instructions for use posted by the original author.
Ryan L Johnson, 2025.04.29 19:52This indicator calls 3 other subwindow indicators. All files go in your Indicators folder.
Using EMA 200 as your trend filter is a solid start, but when it comes to ADX, most traders use a lower period like 14 or 20 because higher periods tend to lag too much and react slowly to changes in trend strength.
An ADX over 30 can indicate a strong trend, but combining it with something like ATR (Average True Range) or a trend direction indicator like the TDI or MACD can give you better context on volatility and trend confirmation. Ultimately it’s good to backtest a few period settings on your specific markets to see what gives you the most consistent signals.
I am using the EMA 200, but I am confused about what ADX period I should use. Should I use ADX 200, or a lower or higher period?
