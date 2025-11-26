Finding Strong Trend with 7 Indicators
anuj71:
Hello,
I am using MinVotesForTrend for minimum indicator confirmation check and using it in final decision by subtracting. Is i am doing correct?, any suggestion to improve it?
Maybe replace the bool inputs with options to give different votes for each indicator? If they are 0 then that indicator is not counted? ie
extern MA_Votes = 1,
Macd_Votes = 2,
blah blah;
anuj71:Search ForexFactory for indicator Trendy. has more indicators in it and already coded similarly to what you have above.
I am using MinVotesForTrend for minimum indicator confirmation check and using it in final decision by subtracting. Is i am doing correct?, any suggestion to improve it?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I am trying to find a stronger trend. I am using
⭐ MA + ADX(DI) + MACD + Momentum + Bulls/Bears Power + ATR + Ichimoku Cloud
This is the ultimate system, combining:
✔ Trend Structure (MA)
✔ Trend Direction (DI)
✔ Trend Strength (ADX)
✔ Momentum (Momentum)
✔ Momentum (MACD)
✔ Buying/Selling Pressure (Bulls/Bears)
✔ Volatility Support (ATR)
✔ Market Structure & Future Trend (Ichimoku)
I am trying something like this :
I am using MinVotesForTrend for minimum indicator confirmation check and using it in final decision by subtracting. Is i am doing correct?, any suggestion to improve it?