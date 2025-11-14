Build 5399 Bug(s)
My MetaTrader 5 just updated to Build 5399 on Microsoft Windows 11. When MetaTrader restarted, the font and CChartObjectButton border are not displayed the same on an existing indicator.
Here below, the first image on the left is what is lokked like before Build 5399. The second image on the right is what it looks like now with Build 5399.
Hope it gets fixed soon.
Assuming that both pics were taken and uploaded at the same scale, the font size in the after-pic appears to be larger. I would backup the ex5 file, open the mq5 file, edit the font size (if you don't have a font size input), and recompile (even if you don't make any edits). If the mq5 won't recompile due to a Compiler update, you still have the old backup.
Looks like the borders are slighly different also, i.e. square corners vs rounded, or perhaps transparent borders that are showing the black background.
Documenting the issue for now, if anyone else notices issues in their environment. I haven't seen the Build 5399 change log published yet.
Looks like the borders are slighly different also, i.e. square corners vs rounded, or perhaps transparent borders that are showing the black background.
Documenting the issue for now, if anyone else notices issues in their environment. I haven't seen the Build 5399 change log published yet.
I believe that. The after-pic's font looks darker and crisper too. I guess that the thing that irks me the worst is the text spacing.
For some reason, I can't zoom in on your pic (my eyes aren't the best). Maybe it's a file type issue.
Luckily I use a VMware virtual machine with snapshots. I rolled back the my Friday Build 5370 snapshot and started over.
Removed all other indicators, and set the line graph color to None. Changed the Chart Background color to Aqua. Set the CChartObjectButton border color to Magenta using the indicator input, not a recompile.
Below here, the first image on the left is Build 5370. The second image on the right is Build 5399. In addition to the font difference, it does in fact show the border is squared now and somehow there is a blank or transparent portion of the border too.
For documentation. Waiting for Build 5399 change log.
I believe that. The after-pic's font looks darker and crisper too. I guess that the thing that irks me the worst is the text spacing.
For some reason, I can't zoom in on your pic (my eyes aren't the best). Maybe it's a file type issue.
The images are showing as actual size. Maybe that is why you can't zoom? You can use the Windows 11 Magnifer tool to enlarge.
Waiting for Build 5399 change log.
This is a beta build, not a release build, so I don't think there will be a changelog for it.
Based on this post, I can assume that they are working on updating the chart graphics engine (GDI -> Blend2D).
If you provide the code, it will greatly increase the chances of a fix (if it really is a terminal bug). Not your super-secret million-line code, but the bare minimum code to reproduce the problem (which creates one button, for example). Plus, screenshots of the provided code running on different builds.
- www.metatrader5.com
in both 5398 and 5399is it just me!
This is a beta build, not a release build, so I don't think there will be a changelog for it.
Based on this post, I can assume that they are working on updating the chart graphics engine (GDI -> Blend2D).
If you provide the code, it will greatly increase the chances of a fix (if it really is a terminal bug). Not your super-secret million-line code, but the bare minimum code to reproduce the problem (which creates one button, for example). Plus, screenshots of the provided code running on different builds.
This is a beta build, not a release build, so I don't think there will be a changelog for it.
Based on this post, I can assume that they are working on updating the chart graphics engine (GDI -> Blend2D).
If you provide the code, it will greatly increase the chances of a fix (if it really is a terminal bug). Not your super-secret million-line code, but the bare minimum code to reproduce the problem (which creates one button, for example). Plus, screenshots of the provided code running on different builds.
Here is a pruned version of the code. (Note that in the full version there is also an option to show periods that I pruned most of out.)
#property strict #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> // CChartObjectButton sinput int ButtonsPerRow = 14; // Number of Symbol Columns sinput int XButtonSpacing = 0; // Horizontal Space Between Buttons sinput int YButtonSpacing = 0; // Vertical Space Between Buttons sinput bool bTransparent = false; // Transparent Buttons sinput long ZOrder = 1; // ZOrder (Chart Click Priority) sinput color ButtonColr = clrWhite; // Button Color sinput color ButtonBorderColr = clrDarkGray; // Button Border Color sinput string sFontName = "Calibri Light"; // Button Font Name sinput int iFontSize = 8; // Button Font Size sinput color TextColr = clrBlack; // Button Text Color sinput color ButtonColrSelected = clrDimGray; // Button Color - Selected sinput color ButtonBorderColrSelected = clrDarkGray; // Button Border Color - Selected sinput string sFontNameSelected = "Calibri Light"; // Button Font Name - Selected sinput int iFontSizeSelected = 8; // Button Font Size - Selected sinput color TextColrSelected = clrWhite; // Button Text Color - Selected int ButtonsInARow; CArrayString casSymbols; // Symbols to use CChartObjectButton ObjButtonSymbols[]; // Symbol Button Objects for Chart Mode // // int OnInit() { bool bResult; int iResult, nSymbols, nColumns = 0; uint FontFlags = FW_NORMAL; CPoint Margin; CSize TxtSize, TxtSize2; iResult = PrepareSymbols(&casSymbols); nSymbols = casSymbols.Total(); Margin.x = MarginX; Margin.y = MarginY; if ((nColumns = MathMax(nSymbols, nPeriods)) < ButtonsPerRow) ButtonsInARow = nColumns; else ButtonsInARow = ButtonsPerRow; // Determine Maximum Symbol Button Sizes MaxTextSize(casSymbols, sFontName, iFontSize, FontFlags, TxtSize); MaxTextSize(casSymbols, sFontNameSelected, iFontSizeSelected, FontFlags, TxtSize2); TxtSize.cx = MathMax(TxtSize.cx, TxtSize2.cx); TxtSize.cy = MathMax(TxtSize.cy, TxtSize2.cy); iResult = CreateButtons(&casSymbols, ObjButtonSymbols, &casPeriods, ObjButtonPeriods); iResult = SetLayout(&casSymbols, ObjButtonSymbols, &casPeriods, ObjButtonPeriods, BaseCorner, Margin, TxtSize); SetButtonSelections(ObjButtonSymbols, _Symbol); bResult = ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_FOREGROUND, bChartForeground); // Price chart in the foreground return (INIT_SUCCEEDED); } // OnInit() // void MaxTextSize(CArrayString &ArrayString, const string Font, const int FontSize, const uint FontFlags, CSize& MaxSize) { bool bResult; int Indx, nTotal = ArrayString.Total(); uint uiWidth, uiHeight, uiMaxWidth = 0, uiMaxHeight = 0; // Determine Maximum Period Button Sizes bResult = TextSetFont(Font, FontSize * -10, FontFlags); for (Indx = 0; Indx < nTotal; Indx++) { // Get Max Width and Max Height of all Unselected Periods using this Font and Size TextGetSize(" " + ArrayString.At(Indx) + " ", uiWidth, uiHeight); if (uiWidth > uiMaxWidth) uiMaxWidth = uiWidth; if (uiHeight > uiMaxHeight) uiMaxHeight = uiHeight; } MaxSize.cx = (int)uiMaxWidth; MaxSize.cy = (int)uiMaxHeight; } // int CreateButtons(CArrayString* SymbolsArray, CChartObjectButton& ButtnSymbols[], CArrayString* PeriodsArray, CChartObjectButton& ButtnPeriods[]) { bool bResult; int Total, Indx, iResult, iReturn = 0; string UniqueName; // Symbol Buttons Total = SymbolsArray.Total(); ArrayFree(ButtnSymbols); iResult = ArrayResize(ButtnSymbols, Total); for (Indx = 0; Indx < Total; Indx++) { UniqueName = sUniquePrefix + SymbolsArray[Indx] + "-" + IntegerToString(Indx); bResult = ButtnSymbols[Indx].Create(0, UniqueName, iChartWindow, 0, 0, 1, 1); bResult = ButtnSymbols[Indx].Description(SymbolsArray[Indx]); } iReturn += Total; return(iReturn); } // CreateButtons() // Determine the Button Column. Start at Left if using a Left Corner, Reverse Order if using a Right Corner int Column(const int ItemIndex, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner, const int ItemsInARow) { if ((Corner == CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER) || (Corner == CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER)) return( (ItemsInARow - 1) - (ItemIndex % ItemsInARow) ); return( ItemIndex % ItemsInARow ); // Modulus Remainder } // void SetCoordinates(CChartObjectButton& Button, CPoint& Position, CSize& Size) { Button.X_Distance(Position.x); Button.Y_Distance(Position.y); Button.X_Size(Size.cx); Button.Y_Size(Size.cy); } // int SetLayout(CArrayString* SymbolsArray, CChartObjectButton& ButtnSymbols[], CArrayString* PeriodsArray, CChartObjectButton& ButtnPeriods[], const ENUM_BASE_CORNER basecorner, CPoint& margin, CSize& ButtonSize) { int iRow = 0, nRows, nButtonRows = 0, iCol, nSymbols, nPeriods, Indx, iReturn = 0; CPoint ButtonPosition; nSymbols = SymbolsArray.Total(); nRows = (nSymbols / ButtonsInARow); // Div, Full Rows if ((nSymbols % ButtonsInARow) > 0) // Modulus Remainder, if a Partial Row nRows++; nButtonRows = nRows; // Symbol Buttons for (Indx = 0; Indx < nSymbols; Indx++) { // Determine the Button Row. Start at Top if using a Top Corner, Reverse Order if using a Lower Corner if ((basecorner == CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) || (basecorner == CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER)) iRow = (nRows - 1) - (Indx / ButtonsInARow); else iRow = Indx / ButtonsInARow; // Div iCol = Column(Indx, basecorner, ButtonsInARow); ButtonPosition.x = margin.x + (iCol * (ButtonSize.cx + XButtonSpacing)); if ((basecorner == CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER) || (basecorner == CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER)) ButtonPosition.x += ButtonSize.cx; ButtonPosition.y = margin.y + (iRow * (ButtonSize.cy + YButtonSpacing)); if ((basecorner == CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) || (basecorner == CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER)) ButtonPosition.y += ButtonSize.cy + ((nSymbols > 0) && (nPeriods > 0) ? SymbolPeriodSpacing : 0); SetCoordinates(ButtnSymbols[Indx], ButtonPosition, ButtonSize); } iReturn += nSymbols; return(iReturn); } // SetLayout() // void SetProperties(CChartObjectButton& Button, const color BackColor, const color BorderColor, const color Color, const string Font, const int FontSize, const int PropBack, const long PropZOrder, const bool State, const ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner) { Button.BackColor(BackColor); Button.BorderColor(BorderColor); Button.Color(Color); Button.Font(Font); Button.FontSize(FontSize); Button.SetInteger(OBJPROP_BACK, PropBack); Button.SetInteger(OBJPROP_ZORDER, PropZOrder); Button.State(State); Button.Corner(Corner); } // void SetButtonSelections(CChartObjectButton& Buttons[], const string SelectedTxt) { int Indx, nButtons; for (Indx = 0, nButtons = ArraySize(Buttons); Indx < nButtons; Indx++) { if (Buttons[Indx].Description() == SelectedTxt) // Current Chart Symbol { SetProperties(Buttons[Indx], ButtonColrSelected, ButtonBorderColrSelected, TextColrSelected, sFontNameSelected, iFontSizeSelected, bTransparent, ZOrder, false, BaseCorner); continue; } // Non-selected Button SetProperties(Buttons[Indx], ButtonColr, ButtonBorderColr, TextColr, sFontName, iFontSize, bTransparent, ZOrder, false, BaseCorner); } } // SetButtonSelections()
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My MetaTrader 5 just updated to Build 5399 on Microsoft Windows 11. When MetaTrader restarted, the font and CChartObjectButton border are not displayed the same on an existing indicator.
Here below, the first image on the left is what it looked like before Build 5399. The second image on the right is what it looks like now with Build 5399.
Hope it gets fixed soon.