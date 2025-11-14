Build 5399 Bug(s) - page 2
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Hmm... if it is a Beta build, why did my MetaTrader update automatically? The About on my system does not indicate it is Beta. Where is the option setting to use Beta's? I am using the MQL5.com download and MetaQuotes demo account.
By connecting to the MetaQuotes-Demo server, you allow updates to beta builds. This has been discussed many times on the forum.
Here is a pruned version of the code. (Note that in the full version there is also an option to show periods that I pruned most of out.)
The code you provided doesn't compile. I don't think MetaQuotes employees will spend time fixing your code. Please provide code that compiles so that the terminal developers can simply run it and reproduce the problem you described.
By connecting to the MetaQuotes-Demo server, you allow updates to beta builds. This has been discussed many times on the forum.
The code you provided doesn't compile. I don't think MetaQuotes employees will spend time fixing your code. Please provide code that compiles so that the terminal developers can simply run it and reproduce the problem you described.
Thanks for the info about the Demo server Beta updates! How do you know which builds are Beta builds?
I just did a relatively quick pruning, which would explain the compile errors. Didn't expect to be spending a lot of time on this tonight. Although the relative display code should be there for MetaQuotes to dig into.
My guess is that there will be other people having similar issues also. Now that I know this is a Beta version, perhaps I will wait for the released production version.
How do you know which builds are Beta builds?
I could be wrong, but I suspect that the only release builds are the ones listed here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes
I've never tried using release versions only, so I don't have enough information/experience to fully answer your question.
I could be wrong, but I suspect that the only release builds are the ones listed here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes
I've never tried using release versions only, so I don't have enough information/experience to fully answer your question.
Thanks for your help and the info!
I did review your reference link from your post #9. It does appear that there are some major changes happening on the back end.
My MetaTrader 5 just updated to Build 5399 on Microsoft Windows 11. When MetaTrader restarted, the font and CChartObjectButton border are not displayed the same on an existing indicator.
Here below, the first image on the left is what it looked like before Build 5399. The second image on the right is what it looks like now with Build 5399.
Hope it gets fixed soon.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Object Description Color
Fernando Carreiro, 2025.11.10 04:51
You are working with a beta build (i.e. 5399), and the current beta builds are undergoing a change in graphics engine for the charts and there are a lot of bugs in this early stage.
Don't use beta builds. Use the official release which is currently 5370.
the price scale is gone, on MT5 on mac OS "wine wrapper "
in both 5398 and 5399is it just me!
Please provide a screenshot. Also please specify the Wine version.
Check the foreground color. See more details here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/499656#comment_58473565
I have a small request. The issue is that I open many charts—more than 24—and I undocked them. However, after I close the terminal and reopen it, only 24 of the charts remain in the positions where I undocked and arranged them the rest are docked back, and the Chart Shift points are also misaligned compared to my original design. As far as I know, this is a feature and a limitation of MT5. If possible, please increase the maximum number of charts to 50 instead of 24. Thank you, everyone.
I do not know how to fine the version
See Preparation: Check the Wine version at:
In Wine, the registry specifies the full path to the font file, not just its name, as in Windows. This suddenly broke the fonts on the charts in beta 5399. The problem is fixed in beta 5402. Update your terminal to 5402+ when it becomes available on Demo if you encountered this issue in wine.