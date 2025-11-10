Object Description Color
You are working with a beta build (i.e. 5399), and the current beta builds are undergoing a change in graphics engine for the charts and there are a lot of bugs in this early stage.
Don't use beta builds. Use the official release which is currently 5370.
Criistian Moore':
if the chart foreground is set to NONE
if the chart foreground is set to NONE
I don't know how it worked before, but now it looks questionable in my subjective opinion (build 5399).
Criistian Moore' #:Oh yeah before, the description color was according to the foreground color, and the foreground color when selected to NONE was black so on a chart which was selected to white background the description still appeared in color black, as I could see at this latest version beta 5399 the foreground is white which is better than black in my opinion, but the description won't show up anymore, so I think if the description color was based in the object color instead of foreground would be great
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would be great if it was possible to select the color of the description on the objects to the same of the objects itself, latest update version 5.00 build 5399 has removed the color black of the foreground to white affecting the color of the objects descriptions, before was black, so far so good but now it's white considering that, the description will be white if the chart foreground is set to NONE making the description invisible, so i'm wondering if it's possible to make the description color the same of the object instead of the actual config which the description color is the same color of the foreground so if you set the color of the foreground chart to NONE the description will be white for those like me which sets the foreground color to NONE and use background color white the object descriptions will be invisible .
in the picture it shows two rectangles the big one is set to draw as background otherwise the description won't show up ,because my foreground color is set as NONE as you can see , my suggestion is set the description of the objects to the same as the object itself instead of the foreground color, would be great if the next update have a look at it.
Thank you very much!