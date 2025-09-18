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My example.
When I want to contact with the service desk so I am not writing anything to the bot. I am clicking on the following:
- "I am Seller" (your case) - "Other question" - ... and -
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Do not speak with bot. Just click on "Other question" ..."Other question" ..."Other question" - and, finally, you will be invited (by bot) to create a ticket to the service desk (to communicate with admins).
So, finaly (to summarize) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Access to www.mql5.com was denied
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.27 14:44
Personally, I had "host file" issue and I had error 403 (with new computer on Windows 11 for example).
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My experience.
1. Dynamic IP.
When I got banned by IP ("fake ban by IP") so I switch modem/router to be OFF (together with computer to be OFF), waited for 1 or few minutes and switch modem/router (together with computer) to be ON.
My IP is changed by this action, and everything is fine.
This method is good for the people who are having internet with dynamic IP.
2. Static IP.
I do not have static IP but the people reported that this "fake ban by IP" is not permanent ban: if you wait for one or two days so the ban will be lifted by itself. So, if you have static IP (if you are paying to internet provider for IP to be the static one) so you can use some other internet provider (mobile internet in my case for example) for one or two days. And after that - use you home internet once again to be sure that this fake ban was already lifted.
What is "fake ban by IP"? This is IP which became to be the same with the IP of the spammer who was banned by IP some time ago.
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Yes, you can ask the service desk ... but "host file" issue is not related to any ban (and error 403 is not always related to any banning from mql5 internet portal) so the service desk will not help in all the cases/situation.
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But I want to say once again: the service desk will not be able to help in case of some reasons ... why? because this "host file" issue and some reasons for error 403 are not related to any banning from MQL5 internet portal: some of the reasons - yes, it is ban; some other reasons of this issue - not.
So, I am suggesting to investigate (to find) the reason by yourself (before contacting with the service desk for example) ... just to be sure that it is not "fake ban by IP" and to be sure that it is not "host file" issue and not external VPS issue, and after that onle - contact with the service desk (if necessary).
1. Dynamic IP.
When I got banned by IP ("fake ban by IP") so I switch modem/router to be OFF (together with computer to be OFF), waited for 1 or few minutes and switch modem/router (together with computer) to be ON.
My IP is changed by this action, and everything is fine.
This method is good for the people who are having internet with dynamic IP.
Regarding this method, find your modem-router's DHCP lease term settings within advanced settings in the modem-router. Often the default term is 1 day which means that you have to wait an entire day to reboot with a new address. Reset it to 5 minutes, power off, and reboot 6 minutes later. Not all ISP's give customers access to lease term settings.
Keep in mind that modem-routers generally assign different addresses to wireless devices, so these may need to be "forgotten" and reassigned.
My experience.
1. Dynamic IP.
When I got banned by IP ("fake ban by IP") so I switch modem/router to be OFF (together with computer to be OFF), waited for 1 or few minutes and switch modem/router (together with computer) to be ON.
My IP is changed by this action, and everything is fine.
This method is good for the people who are having internet with dynamic IP.
I can't tell why but this worked for MQL5 Cloud Protection button block amazingly.
Thanks Sergey for sharing your experiences!