I cannot start a chat with the Service Desk
There is nothing to fix. What you did with your (outside) accounts is irreverent. Login in with your himalayakhajanchi account.
William Roeder #:Is the himalayakhajanchi account the one with my Hotmail login? I've been using that to message you here and access the service desk, doesn't let me use the online messenger.
There is nothing to fix. What you did with your (outside) accounts is irreverent. Login in with your himalayakhajanchi account.
There is nothing to fix. What you did with your (outside) accounts is irreverent. Login in with your himalayakhajanchi account.
Himalaya Khajanchi #: Is the himalayakhajanchi account the one with my Hotmail login? I've been using that to message you here and access the service desk, doesn't let me use the online messenger.
We have no way of knowing that. We are just normal users here, not the administrators.
The "himalayakhajanchi" account is this very one you are using now to post in the forum.
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I had 2 accounts on MQL5, one with a Gmail address and one with a Hotmail address. I deleted the Gmail one via Service Desk online chat bot. However when I log into my Hotmail account and try to update my email address with the Gmail address of my deleted account it comes up with an error saying my Gmail account is still in use. When I try to start a chat with the Service Desk digital assistant it keeps telling me on my Hotmail account that my account is deleted and to refresh page. I do and it is still coming up with same message. I log out and back in to the Hotmail account, same issue. Can someone in MQL5 fix this please?