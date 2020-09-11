EA - Array out of range
Vladimir Karputov:
Finding an error is easy.
As soon as we got the error window:
click 'OK' and you get to the line with the error:
Hmmm, it doesn't seem to take me to the line with the error after I click OK. Thanks for your help anyway.
//--Bollinger Band Values double valEMA20_15M[]; double valEMA200_15M[]; double valStandard_Deviation_20_15M[]; double valStandard_Deviation_200_15M[];
The problem may be because the nowhere is the size of these arrays defined. So when you do CopyBuffer, it copies into a void.
Possibly try the following and see what happens:
//--Bollinger Band Values double valEMA20_15M[3]; double valEMA200_15M[3]; double valStandard_Deviation_20_15M[3]; double valStandard_Deviation_200_15M[3];
Check other arrays that store indicator values for their sizing, too.
Hi all,
The below code compiles fine, but comes up with "Array out of range" when implemented in the strategy tester. I've had a look through but I can't figure out why this is happeneing.