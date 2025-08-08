EA bought from MQL5 Market doesn't work on my MT4
Discussing specific products or signals is not allowed on the forum. Please ask the seller for support.
Do so in the "Comments" section of that specific product or signal or contact the author in private.
The forum can only be used for general purpose discussions about market products or signal services.
Discussing specific products or signals is not allowed on the forum. Please ask the seller for support.
Do so in the "Comments" section of that specific product or signal or contact the author in private.
The forum can only be used for general purpose discussions about market products or signal services.
I just ask a general question did i expose the name of the EA ?? Or mentioned the author ?? where is my wrong doing ?? Who are you on here
Yes i have send him an email he seems idle too, is it allowed to claim refund ??
I am a forum moderator, just as you can see specified under my image badge.
No, you have not done anything wrong yet, but I informed you just in case the topic progressed in that direction.
However, most probably given that in order to resolve your issue, certain specifics would be needed, only the author/seller will be able to help you with it.
Only during 7 days, and only if you had never activated the product, which does not seem to be your case.
Outside of that, you would need to contact the Service Desk and prove without a doubt that the issue is with the product or the seller, in order to get a refund.
In most cases, the issue is usually due to the buyer not knowing how to properly use the product or MetaTrader, so a refund will not be issued in most cases.
Thank you for the advice. I will keep that in mind. On my iPhone, however, it appears normally ...
Thanx for answeubf ne and yes all checked but loaded on the chat all ok but no trades at all !! the seller doesnt respond neither shall i claim a refund? Or ??
Its frustrationg...One idea how about joining the Mql5 vps ?? will it make any difference ??
There are no refunds. Report the Seller to the Service Desk through your Profile menu.
I would settle one issue at a time. A VPS right now is just an additional layer of complexity in the mix.
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Hello there i just bought this EA but it doesnt work despite uploading it to my MT4 (smiley emoji icon is on) and start to use it since day 1 its like dummy stairing at you no movement no trade. I have VPS etc all works normal but this EA is dormant,,,please help.
I dont know if i should enrol with vps provider attached to the MQL5 market or what please help help....its frustrating.
Thanx