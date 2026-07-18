ChatGPT can create awesome EA?

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I am very interested in whether ChatGPT can create a very intelligent EA. Has anyone used ChatGPT to write an EA?
 

Many coders analyzed ChatGPT for creating EAs ... why? because some users are asking for help to fix some issue/bugs with EAs generated by ChatGPT.
And there is the general opinion about it:

Please, don't request help for ChatGPT (or other A.I.) generated code. It generates horrible invalid code, often mixing MQL4 and MQL5. Please use the Freelance section for such requests — https://www.mql5.com/en/job  

and

No help is provided for ChatGPT generated code on this forum. 

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More in details: read this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/448462 and this summary post

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It creates many mistakes for you to figure out yourself.
The intelligence of the EA is a matter of trading strategy, or using machine learning or neural networks. If you don't know what you're doing, you won't have an intelligent EA. ChatGPT relies on your ideas and your understanding.
If you want to make an EA that runs correctly. Learn the proper way by reading articles to avoid wasting time.
 
ChatGPT can not make awesome EA. It can make only when you prompt it rightly. You need to be a master in the art of "Prompt Engineering" which is not an easy task. If you know MQl5 already there is higher chance ChatGPT may make your work easier, but if you are a noob, ChatGPT will play with you by writing Point instead of Point(), if you post this issue here your post will be deleted as its against forum rules and you do not know MQL5 so ChatGpt wont be able to fix it despite numerous shouts to it. So the result you will blame AI and you will also not get support in forum. Usually developer may recognize easily if you have posted ChatGpt code in forum because developer may have used it in past as assistant and are aware of its mistake.
 

AI tools are best if used to complement your own ideas and thinking, not replace it.

You need to understand every bit of your EA/strategy from scratch.

For tricky coding puzzles - a battle between ChatGPT and Claude can be surprisingly effective (they approach things differently and so can catch each other's mistakes/shortfalls).

 

If making money, or a bot that makes money, was as simple as asking ChatGPT don't you think it would have gone mega viral by now?

Surely everyone would be posting on every social network how ChatGPT changed their life. All they had to do was ask ChatGPT for a magic money making bot, invest $100 into an account, and bam! they're rich.

 
James McKnight #:

If making money, or a bot that makes money, was as simple as asking ChatGPT don't you think it would have gone mega viral by now?

Surely everyone would be posting on every social network how ChatGPT changed their life. All they had to do was ask ChatGPT for a magic money making bot, invest $100 into an account, and bam! they're rich.

It has gone viral. ChatGPT is a harmful pandemic for coding MQL5.😂

 
liang zhang:
I am very interested in whether ChatGPT can create a very intelligent EA. Has anyone used ChatGPT to write an EA?

ChatGPT is a good tool for coders/developers for any programming language. I think is great for creating snippets of your code but for creating a full EA -- I think ChatGPT is still along way to go to reach that. 

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Many coders analyzed ChatGPT for creating EAs ... why? because some users are asking for help to fix some issue/bugs with EAs generated by ChatGPT.
And there is the general opinion about it:

Please, don't request help for ChatGPT (or other A.I.) generated code. It generates horrible invalid code, often mixing MQL4 and MQL5. Please use the Freelance section for such requests — https://www.mql5.com/en/job  

and

No help is provided for ChatGPT generated code on this forum. 

------------------

More in details: read this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/448462 and this summary post

thanks, very helpful

 
ChatGPT is a parrot. Give it directives on how the entry strategy should work, it starts by providing approximately good code, but ends by forgetting the directives and generates snippets that are completely out of the subject. Mixing mql5 and mql4 is not an issue, as long as you know the differences. I don't count the number of times I have to post "iMA returns the handle, not the value". The funny is that it does not learn, but it is a great tool to make me learn.
 
liang zhang:
I am very interested in whether ChatGPT can create a very intelligent EA. Has anyone used ChatGPT to write an EA?

if you know "prompt engeneering" and MQL5, it can help you boost your performance, but thats about it. 
can a person without the knowledge of the mentioned two use it to create a profitable EA? probebly not. 

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