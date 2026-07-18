ChatGPT can create awesome EA?
Many coders analyzed ChatGPT for creating EAs ... why? because some users are asking for help to fix some issue/bugs with EAs generated by ChatGPT.
And there is the general opinion about it:
Please, don't request help for ChatGPT (or other A.I.) generated code. It generates horrible invalid code, often mixing MQL4 and MQL5. Please use the Freelance section for such requests — https://www.mql5.com/en/job
and
No help is provided for ChatGPT generated code on this forum.
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More in details: read this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/448462 and this summary post #6
- 2025.04.19
- www.mql5.com
AI tools are best if used to complement your own ideas and thinking, not replace it.
You need to understand every bit of your EA/strategy from scratch.
For tricky coding puzzles - a battle between ChatGPT and Claude can be surprisingly effective (they approach things differently and so can catch each other's mistakes/shortfalls).
If making money, or a bot that makes money, was as simple as asking ChatGPT don't you think it would have gone mega viral by now?
Surely everyone would be posting on every social network how ChatGPT changed their life. All they had to do was ask ChatGPT for a magic money making bot, invest $100 into an account, and bam! they're rich.
If making money, or a bot that makes money, was as simple as asking ChatGPT don't you think it would have gone mega viral by now?
Surely everyone would be posting on every social network how ChatGPT changed their life. All they had to do was ask ChatGPT for a magic money making bot, invest $100 into an account, and bam! they're rich.
It has gone viral. ChatGPT is a harmful pandemic for coding MQL5.😂
I am very interested in whether ChatGPT can create a very intelligent EA. Has anyone used ChatGPT to write an EA?
ChatGPT is a good tool for coders/developers for any programming language. I think is great for creating snippets of your code but for creating a full EA -- I think ChatGPT is still along way to go to reach that.
Many coders analyzed ChatGPT for creating EAs ... why? because some users are asking for help to fix some issue/bugs with EAs generated by ChatGPT.
And there is the general opinion about it:
Please, don't request help for ChatGPT (or other A.I.) generated code. It generates horrible invalid code, often mixing MQL4 and MQL5. Please use the Freelance section for such requests — https://www.mql5.com/en/job
and
No help is provided for ChatGPT generated code on this forum.
------------------
More in details: read this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/448462 and this summary post #6
thanks, very helpful
I am very interested in whether ChatGPT can create a very intelligent EA. Has anyone used ChatGPT to write an EA?
if you know "prompt engeneering" and MQL5, it can help you boost your performance, but thats about it.
can a person without the knowledge of the mentioned two use it to create a profitable EA? probebly not.
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