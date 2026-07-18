ChatGPT can create awesome EA? - page 3
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Not correct because you view the code and ask for changes as if you wrote it.
Yes but there's a big difference between a coder and a non coder using AI to think that AI is a no code solution...because it isn't. Imagine a non coder developing something from scratch with AI without understanding the framework? If you can professionally overlook what it did, it makes all the difference. Otherwise things will be done incorrectly, it will misunderstand your requests, and there may be several bugs that a non coder won't know how to fix.
I don't feel the need to try up to now. I don't feel the need to get help while coding (unless this AI could help to improve MetaEditor ). Honestly I don't want to pay or invest time in something I don't feel the need, I am just curious.
Is there anyone here who coud post a real example of code analysis provided by an AI or any other result supposed to help a coder ?
P.S: I tried with free ChatGPT and the results is pretty useless for me as I can read and understand code myself.
I don't feel the need to try up to now. I don't feel the need to get help while coding (unless this AI could help to improve MetaEditor ). Honestly I don't want to pay or invest time in something I don't feel the need, I am just curious.
Is there anyone here who coud post a real example of code analysis provided by an AI or any other result supposed to help a coder ?
P.S: I tried with free ChatGPT and the results is pretty useless for me as I can read and understand code myself.
I don't feel the need to try up to now. I don't feel the need to get help while coding (unless this AI could help to improve MetaEditor ). Honestly I don't want to pay or invest time in something I don't feel the need, I am just curious.
Is there anyone here who coud post a real example of code analysis provided by an AI or any other result supposed to help a coder ?
P.S: I tried with free ChatGPT and the results is pretty useless for me as I can read and understand code myself.
I am very interested in whether ChatGPT can create a very intelligent EA. Has anyone used ChatGPT to write an EA?
Yes, I did, But you need to use clear prompts and its better if you have some previous code to let the AI take it as reference.
I am very interested in whether ChatGPT can create a very intelligent EA. Has anyone used ChatGPT to write an EA?
Have you ever tried use Grok?
Hi Liang Zhang,
ChatGPT (or other AI models) can assist you in writing an EA (Expert Advisor), but there are some important points to keep in mind:
What ChatGPT can help with:
Writing basic EA structure and code templates in MQL4 or MQL5
Explaining coding concepts and logic behind EA functions
Assisting with simple strategies if the logic is clearly described
Where the limitations are:
ChatGPT may mix MQL4 and MQL5 syntax if the instructions are not precise
More advanced strategies like multi-timeframe analysis, trailing stops, grid systems, or complex risk management often require manual adjustments
The AI does not understand your trading logic by itself — it just follows your instructions
Summary:
If you know exactly how your strategy should work and you have at least basic MQL knowledge, ChatGPT can be a good assistant and save you time.
If you are looking for a fully working and optimized EA without experience in trading or coding, you will likely still need a human developer, especially for testing and debugging.
You can also consider using the Freelance section of the MQL5 website to find professional developers:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job
15 months later, I think it's time to re-iterate and make a statement because too many forum members were treating AI as some kind of "Don't post AI code" or being cynical about it.
So the statement is: The programming profession is dead. It started in the forties of the 20th century, and today, towards the end of the 3rd decade in the 21st century - it's dead after 80 years.
No human being can cope with this monster. Coding on the highest possible level which two years ago took 50 programmers to complete in a year, can be done by one person in the course of few weeks.
Dead in the meaning that two years ago the best human programmer can not compete with todays models, not even close. That's a mega revolution.
For more than one year now, there's no need to open the IDE at all - not needing to write or review a single line of code - while being able to write 100X faster, better, near perfection code.
Everybody is free to keep on with manual coding, like you can go with a horse and carriage on a high way.
Each new generation / model released on those 15 months was jaw dropping and it doesn't seem to stop.
The main thing is that everyone's limits of personal coding have been pushed so far that there's almost no words left.