How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem? - page 2
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It was announced many years ago that the service desk is dealing with financial issues only, and any other issues (technical ones for example) should be written on the forum by posts or by separated thread. Because the service desk team is reading the forum.
I created two threads (on English and Russian forums) a week ago, on the English forum it was deleted with the comment “Please contact support”, I also left some messages in the respective threads but no replies from the support team.
Only after creating request in Service Desk (which wasn't easy at all for a first time) - did it help.
Only after creating request in Service Desk (which wasn't easy at all for a first time) - did it help.
There are very different tasks:
So, it is opposite tasks.
There are very different tasks:
So, it is opposite tasks.
In my opinion, Service Desk should solve practical issues with the help of real people (like, for example, my request, because BOT can not to do it). For other help, it should be another BOT/AI/UFO, etc. that provide informational help only.
Incorrect time of events on mql5.com:
1. Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision - correct time of release is at 13:45 GMT, not at 11:00;
(according to ff forum calendar).
By the way, I found that this news was at 14:45 (GMT + 00:00) UTC
(according to ff forum calendar).
If you mean forexfactory, the time for next release is 13:45. Different values because of the Canada DST, which will be on March 9.
I really would like to speak someone from staff... Last time my account was blocked because of an old account and then
they ordered me to contact them next time... now it is next time and do not want to be blocked again, but just
subscribe to a signal and that is not working now... So I am stuck and this issue can only be solved by them, I think...
I hope they read this and contact me or someone else would have an idea... Thank you very much!
I really would like to speak someone from staff... Last time my account was blocked because of an old account and then
they ordered me to contact them next time... now it is next time and do not want to be blocked again, but just
subscribe to a signal and that is not working now... So I am stuck and this issue can only be solved by them, I think...
I hope they read this and contact me or someone else would have an idea... Thank you very much!
So, you may contact with the service desk asking them to delete one of your mql5 account in case you have two for example.
All the information about how to contact - read the thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/481262 (this thread where we are now).
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About signal subscription - read this instruction about HowTo:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
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About mapping (every subscriber should know about it):