timezone
The issue (bug) is likely in your EA code - contact your EA coder/author.
NOTE: discussion about 3rd party EAs or brokers is prohibited on the forum.
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/ forum/172166/page6#comment_ 49114893
- www.mql5.com
Hi
The expert don't work
هناك اختلاف between the vps and time in my computer or broker's isn't to fix it
Pls help me
Maybe you can get the EA developer to replace TimeCurrent() with TimeLocal() to make the EA run on the local time of the VPS.
TimeLocal - Date and Time - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
You need to provide the migration of your Metatrader's environment to this MQL5 VPS, and after that only - this MQL5 VPS will be your Metatrader (yes, your second Metatrader, because MQL5 VPS is your second Metatrader but in cloud).
And after migration - your computer will have nothing to do with trading and with ping at all (because everything will be traded on MQL5 VPS.
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If something is wrong with the EA on this MQL5 VPS so ask the author/seller of this EA for support.
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You can check about how to migrate/synchronize by reading this post/thread started with the item 19.
More details: post #4 and this thread: How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
- 2021.03.30
- Eleni Anna Branou
- www.mql5.com
Yes, we did answer the original question. Either you you did not understand the answer or your question was unclear.
Regarding refunds:
Rules of Using the Market Service—IV. Products — 14. Products purchased through the Market service can not be returned.
However, you can contact the Service Desk. They may be consider a refund if your explain your situation properly.
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Hi
The expert don't work
There is a difference between the vps and time in my computer or broker's. isn't to fix it.
Pls help me