timezone

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Hi

The expert don't work

There is a difference between the vps and time in my computer or broker's. isn't to fix it.

Pls help me


 

The issue (bug) is likely in your EA code - contact your EA coder/author.

NOTE: discussion about 3rd party EAs or brokers is prohibited on the forum.

 
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/ forum/172166/page6#comment_ 49114893

MQL5 forum: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
MQL5 forum: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
  • www.mql5.com
How to create an Expert Advisor (a trading robot) for Forex trading
 
Sami Ruwayjih Salem Alkhudhayri:

Hi

The expert don't work 

هناك اختلاف between the vps and time in my computer or broker's  isn't to fix it 

Pls help me 


Maybe you can get the EA developer to replace TimeCurrent() with TimeLocal() to make the EA run on the local time of the VPS.

TimeLocal - Date and Time - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

Documentation on MQL5: Date and Time / TimeLocal
Documentation on MQL5: Date and Time / TimeLocal
  • www.mql5.com
Returns the local time of a computer, where the client terminal is running. There are 2 variants of the function. Call without parameters Call with...
 

You need to provide the migration of your Metatrader's environment to this MQL5 VPS, and after that only - this MQL5 VPS will be your Metatrader (yes, your second Metatrader, because MQL5 VPS is your second Metatrader but in cloud).
And after migration - your computer will have nothing to do with trading and with ping at all (because everything will be traded on MQL5 VPS.

-----------------------

If something is wrong with the EA on this MQL5 VPS so ask the author/seller of this EA for support.

-----------------------

You can check about how to migrate/synchronize by reading this post/thread started with the item 19.
More details: post and this thread:  How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor - How to buy and install a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor - How to buy and install a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor
  • 2021.03.30
  • Eleni Anna Branou
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a metatrader 4 expert advisor 1. On the left side of the market tab, click the purchased option and then click the blue install button on the right side, of the product you t see your purchase when you click the purchased option, check the below mentioned issues that you have internet explorer or microsoft edge latest version installed on your computer or vps that you are using the latest build of metatrader 4 that you are logged into your mql5 account in mt4 community tab, using your login - not your email that your mql5 account password is less than 10 characters if your password is 10 or more characters - change mql5 account password t see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following your metatrader terminals go to c community delete all files starting from mql4
 
[redacted] AUDUSD,H1: time = 19:31 CT.hour = 21 UTC.hour = 19 Timezone = 2 text = 19:31
[Deleted]  
Sami Ruwayjih Salem Alkhudhayri #: [redacted] AUDUSD,H1: time = 19:31 CT.hour = 21 UTC.hour = 19 Timezone = 2 text = 19:31
Please ask the seller of the product for support. The forum can only be used for general purpose discussions about market products.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Please ask the seller of the product for support. The forum can only be used for general purpose discussions about market products.

He didnt answer

Can I back my money

[Deleted]  
Sami Ruwayjih Salem Alkhudhayri #: He didnt answer. Can I back my money

Yes, we did answer the original question. Either you you did not understand the answer or your question was unclear.

Regarding refunds:

Rules of Using the Market Service—IV. Products — 14. Products purchased through the Market service can not be returned.

However, you can contact the Service Desk. They may be consider a refund if your explain your situation properly.

 

The expert work in strategy test 

But don't work in real account

[Deleted]  
Sami Ruwayjih Salem Alkhudhayri #: The expert work in strategy test. But don't work in real account
Again, we repeat, discuss that issue with the author and seller of the EA. We cannot help you in the forum.
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