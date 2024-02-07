What can be the utility of the function ArrayIsSeries ?

I wonder why this function exist and how it can be used for an useful task ?

There is often confusion among programmers between this function and ArrayGetAsSeries, even in some good articles. Maybe there is historical reason or I miss something.

 

Hi,

I think this is usefull when you retrieve an array from something like a "black-box" function or object class(you are not the programmer of that piece of code)

and you want to know if it's timeseries (current element is  [0]) or not (current element is [ArraySize(theArray)-1] ),

or at least this is how I would use it for an array produce by another "module".

 
You don't need this function to know if current element is [0], for that you need ArrayGetAsSeries(), a timeseries array can be indexed in both way independently of the fact it's a timeseries. Not only do you not need it but if you use it for that you will have a subtle bug in your code.

Anyway thanks for your reply.

 

ArrayIsSeries() shows you what the array did you receive via function call.

OnCalculate function gets timeseries arrays - time[], open[], high[], low[] etc. You can pass one of these arrays to some function.

If array is series, then you can see it's origin (client terminal history center) and you cannot change it

Ok I see, it's very specific use. Thanks.
 

Angevoyeageur,

My first answer was not the best, but not wrong and not related to any bug because I know what to expect from my modules.

Yes, I've checked in the documentation and you're right about the indexing.

Thanks. 

 
What I mean, is that you can have a bug if you use ArrayIsSeries() to determine indexing. If you have chance, the bug isn't active, but if otherwise you have a bug. ArrayIsSeries don't tell anything about indexing, do you agree ?
Yes,

I have already agreed :)

 
I was replying to that above, your first answer was wrong and can lead to a bug.
 
angevoyageur:
I was replying to that above, your first answer was wrong and can lead to a bug.

Wow, you want to give me a lesson :D

Accepted. 

 
launic:

Wow, you want to give me a lesson :D

Accepted. 

No, but in programming the best way if always to be precise and rigorous, and I prefer that all was clear, as I hope some people will read this topic in the future. Obviously nothing personal, I wait for you to give me a lesson soon
