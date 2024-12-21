MetaTester DLL was not found
When I use MetaTester on the computers in my network, in the middle of the optimization process the app crashes. When I try to open it again I get the message "The code execution cannot proceed because .DLL was not found". If I reinstall MetaTrader 5 the problem is not fixed. If I install MetaTester only with its installer, the problem is fixed at first, but when I run the optimization again, it fails again.
I am using Windows 11 24H2 and MetaTester 4695 AVX
I can't find where to report the BUG to MetaQuotesDoes anyone else have this problem?
if you had searched the site, then, you would have found a 3 solutions that worked for other users.
1 of them was reinstalling metatester. Sorry, i cant remember the other 2.
Just a guess, probably anti virus application contains/deletes the DLL.
yes that was another 1.
Create an exception in rules of Windows Defender or your anti-virus program. And then, reinstall metatester.exe
Just a guess, probably anti virus application contains/deletes the DLL.
Thank you very much, I recently changed from Kaspersky to Bitdefender and this was indeed the one causing the bug. With Kaspersky I never had problems because it always asked me if I wanted to perform some action, but now I see that Bitdefender doesn't.
Regards,
Thank you very much, I recently changed from Kaspersky to Bitdefender and this was indeed the one causing the bug. With Kaspersky I never had problems because it always asked me if I wanted to perform some action, but now I see that Bitdefender doesn't.
Regards,
this issue has been reported by a few other users, but with windows defender and zonealarm. so, it seems that the last 2 mt4/5 and metatester updates require some new file connection and system action that they didnt before.
I had the problem too, and I:
- updated my Win 10 to 22H2,
- copied and replaced an older build of terminal64.exe and started it :)
- and meanwhile the MT5 has updated to build 4735.
you should have started 1. with "I updated my win10, to 23H2 or 24h2, because 22h2 is very out of date".
It was mentioned in the Journal log that I should update at least to 22H2. Beside that in th Journal log I read: Windows 10 build 19045 ...
But now the terminal (in portable mode) runs and a script was executed, but when I want to start the editor I read in the Journal:
2024.12.11 10:32:01.397 Error MetaEditor not found 2024.12.11 10:32:01.398 Error cannot connect to editor 2024.12.11 10:33:14.785 Error MetaEditor not found
Now, when I directly click on either of:
Before I replaced the old terminal64.exe by an older one I renamed it _terminal64.exe. This still causes
The replaced terminal64.exe (timestamp 10.12.2024 14:10) starts a second instance of the terminal,
But trying to run the editor causes:
See the installation timestamp.
We'll have to wait for MQ to repair this I guess.
yes. this reoccurance has been demonstrated on 2 other threads.
Did you put an exception in your antivirus proggy?
same issue threads in just last 3 days.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/477971
and 2nd i will add to this post later.
- 2024.12.10
- dj_MTJ
- www.mql5.com
The same procedure as before ;)
I renamed the editor and the tester (see timestamp) and copied and pasted an older version and now the editor starts:
Wow the tester almost doubles its size?
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When I use MetaTester on the computers in my network, in the middle of the optimization process the app crashes. When I try to open it again I get the message "The code execution cannot proceed because .DLL was not found". If I reinstall MetaTrader 5 the problem is not fixed. If I install MetaTester only with its installer, the problem is fixed at first, but when I run the optimization again, it fails again.
I am using Windows 11 24H2 and MetaTester 4695 AVX
I can't find where to report the BUG to MetaQuotesDoes anyone else have this problem?