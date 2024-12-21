MetaTester DLL was not found

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When I use MetaTester on the computers in my network, in the middle of the optimization process the app crashes. When I try to open it again I get the message "The code execution cannot proceed because .DLL was not found". If I reinstall MetaTrader 5 the problem is not fixed. If I install MetaTester only with its installer, the problem is fixed at first, but when I run the optimization again, it fails again.

DLL not found

I am using Windows 11 24H2 and MetaTester 4695 AVX

I can't find where to report the BUG to MetaQuotes

Does anyone else have this problem?
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Running MQL5 Program Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Running MQL5 Program Properties
  • www.mql5.com
To obtain information about the currently running mql5 program, constants from ENUM_MQL_INFO_INTEGER and ENUM_MQL_INFO_STRING are used. For...
 
Just a guess, probably anti virus application contains/deletes the DLL.
Try to turn off M$ Defender or any other anti virus and reinstall MT5.
Good luck.
 
Takao Kimura:

When I use MetaTester on the computers in my network, in the middle of the optimization process the app crashes. When I try to open it again I get the message "The code execution cannot proceed because .DLL was not found". If I reinstall MetaTrader 5 the problem is not fixed. If I install MetaTester only with its installer, the problem is fixed at first, but when I run the optimization again, it fails again.



I am using Windows 11 24H2 and MetaTester 4695 AVX

I can't find where to report the BUG to MetaQuotes

Does anyone else have this problem?

if you had searched the site, then, you would have found a 3 solutions that worked for other users.

1 of them was reinstalling metatester. Sorry, i cant remember the other 2.

 
Soewono Effendi #:
Just a guess, probably anti virus application contains/deletes the DLL.
Try to turn off M$ Defender or any other anti virus and reinstall MT5.
Good luck.

yes that was another 1.

Create an exception in rules of Windows Defender or your anti-virus program. And then, reinstall metatester.exe

 
Soewono Effendi #:
Just a guess, probably anti virus application contains/deletes the DLL.
Try to turn off M$ Defender or any other anti virus and reinstall MT5.
Good luck.

Thank you very much, I recently changed from Kaspersky to Bitdefender and this was indeed the one causing the bug. With Kaspersky I never had problems because it always asked me if I wanted to perform some action, but now I see that Bitdefender doesn't.

Regards,

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

if you had searched the site, then, you would have found a 3 solutions that worked for other users.

1 of them was reinstalling metatester. Sorry, i cant remember the other 2.

Thanks, the bug was caused by the antivirus
 
Takao Kimura #:

Thank you very much, I recently changed from Kaspersky to Bitdefender and this was indeed the one causing the bug. With Kaspersky I never had problems because it always asked me if I wanted to perform some action, but now I see that Bitdefender doesn't.

Regards,

this issue has been reported by a few other users, but with windows defender and zonealarm. so, it seems that the last 2 mt4/5 and metatester updates require some new file connection and system action that they didnt before.

 

I had the problem too, and I:

  1. updated my Win 10 to 22H2,
  2. copied and replaced an older build of terminal64.exe and started it :)
  3. and meanwhile the MT5 has updated to build 4735.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

you should have started 1. with "I updated my win10, to 23H2 or 24h2, because 22h2 is very out of date".

It was mentioned in the Journal log that I should update at least to 22H2. Beside that in th Journal log I read: Windows 10 build 19045 ...

But now the terminal (in portable mode) runs and a script was executed, but when I want to start the editor I read in the Journal:

2024.12.11 10:32:01.397 Error   MetaEditor not found
2024.12.11 10:32:01.398 Error   cannot connect to editor
2024.12.11 10:33:14.785 Error   MetaEditor not found

Now, when I directly click on either of:


Before I replaced the old terminal64.exe by an older one I renamed it _terminal64.exe. This still causes


The replaced terminal64.exe (timestamp 10.12.2024 14:10) starts a second instance of the terminal,

But trying to run the editor causes:


See the installation timestamp.

We'll have to wait for MQ to repair this I guess.

 
Carl Schreiber #:


yes. this reoccurance has been demonstrated on 2 other threads.

Did you put an exception in your antivirus proggy?

same issue threads in just last 3 days.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/477971

and 2nd i will add to this post later.

metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found - I can t open Metaeditor with the same error as I did last week; Is anyone else having this issue?
metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found - I can t open Metaeditor with the same error as I did last week; Is anyone else having this issue?
  • 2024.12.10
  • dj_MTJ
  • www.mql5.com
Earlier today liveupdate ran and now i can t open metaeditor. Last week i had trouble opening the terminal with the same error it just said terminal64. Is anyone else having this issue or is it just me. When i attempted to open metaeditor directly is when i got the other more descriptive error
 

The same procedure as before ;)

I renamed the editor and the tester (see timestamp) and copied and pasted an older version and now the editor starts:


Wow the tester almost doubles its size?

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