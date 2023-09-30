Two Different MetaTesters in a single Computer?
Hi!
As recommended, I downloaded the METATESTER AGENTS MANAGER and install it here in my computer. I have no local network with any other computer.
But I see 2 different METATESTER applications here:
- one when I call the executable directly in its folder. It is in Portuguese, the Agents appear in numerical order and many agents are stopped (and I cannot START them).
- Te second METATESTER AGENTS MANAGER appears when I access it from my METATRADER - TOOLS - AGENT MANAGER (downloaded from Metaquotes, not from a broker), it is in English (as the METATRADER 5 program) and shows other 16 agents (from 17 to 32) but using the same port 2016.
So, my questions are:
1) Did I make a mistake downloading and installing the METATESTER AGENTS MANAGER ?
2) Must I have to uninstall it and leave only the METATESTER available within the METATRADER program?
I appreciate any help.
Where did you see it's recommended to download MetaTester Agents Manager ?
As I understand from your other topics you are a consumer of the Cloud, do you really want to be a Provider ?
Where did you see it's recommended to download MetaTester Agents Manager ?
As I understand from your other topics you are a consumer of the Cloud, do you really want to be a Provider ?
I saw in some advise here in MQL5 website.
And yes, I intend to be a consumer and (why not) also a provider to get some bucks to help me in the cost of my Strategy tests...
I saw in some advise here in MQL5 website.
And yes, I intend to be a consumer and (why not) also a provider to get some bucks to help me in the cost of my Strategy tests...
Ok, but for sure you need the agents Manager mainly as provider. And you will need to remove the double installation, as you had already the agents Manager installed with MT5 platform. You only need to install it standalone on a computer when you don't have MT5 Terminal installed.
Thank you so much Alain, again.
I'll uninstall it.
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Hi!
As recommended, I downloaded the METATESTER AGENTS MANAGER and install it here in my computer. I have no local network with any other computer.
But I see 2 different METATESTER applications here:
So, my questions are:
1) Did I make a mistake downloading and installing the METATESTER AGENTS MANAGER ?
2) Must I have to uninstall it and leave only the METATESTER available within the METATRADER program?
I appreciate any help.