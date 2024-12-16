metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found - page 3

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Fernando Carreiro #: Can you do a checksum on that file to see if it was in fact corrupted? Here are mine (build 4735 AVX2 version) ...

I've attached the checksums for the corrupted version and the text for it is below.

Name: MetaEditor64.exe
Size: 59118720 bytes : 56 MiB
CRC32: F2702473
CRC64: E541E071F96AFEC3
SHA256: 17b133506aea22e2b7ae66c215d5877314771b464ee55069614d2496761ec896
SHA1: 4cc9c07cc8e115fa629f14ee9f05b4d26d68b397
BLAKE2sp: 4d65de8ee3c0f37554129dd721ec5c0c3abacdd2c3f9bb8d29ff3917f5ad1272
MD5: a1823dd8ebbac5fcf83c00554c6f4d17
XXH64: 23846885028570CC
SHA384: 5ef1fa4fcf24bd45e85ab8150eb8c2d67dee064bcce9de2695bd86305a2b8f601ee0132d88a16214ce746ebe04738dc4
SHA512: 063f5a8845508bff910558138f13f879581239712ce24e182ab3d7bd3da010b39119e6d73ce3068ce1c5280b12957b0ceb4782a5c24a434a393419cc1a906e9f
SHA3-256: b428f903125b7222da00c3efd95f756b44374c696ff21439f4cd3ae08f8739ef

Name: terminal64.exe
Size: 118486960 bytes : 112 MiB
CRC32: 983623F5
CRC64: 504AFAE35A7A0BAB
SHA256: 1309781c8ab77a12c1a53f0ec6fde4b677226d36609e3dbdf7de2868fad37b8a
SHA1: 60b292ca8997241ae34d01b9865783249c8920ee
BLAKE2sp: 3f0706df310979ec3b99b5c010f012047118e006055dfecb16f0842136a6c41a
MD5: 7468c2dbadbfa93b8e16d631dc47d4f2
XXH64: E91C638DB64228C1
SHA384: c813c8d84959b1492baa064163a136d5784a802c126a05b15e3c9b832e5cbc84a15c6e307be6c79ee8f0d3e4b4e58d1f
SHA512: 60ad99366e7e18de7aa29d6ac0ad80ac9816dfbec69db810cfd8c4420cc6994e032f09ce3b362514354eaab0cc9e368faa4bcfa9f928ebda81187b0ec4c195ce
SHA3-256: 71b7404578febd329d8d066725bb8c90bdf11731e911df32e5f60e481203a990
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Ok, so there is definitely a problem with build 4735 and your setup. It should be reported to the Service Desk or by posting in the Russian section on the following topic ...

If posting on the above topic, make sure to write in Russian (use the auto-translate button in the toolbar).

In either case, explain the situation and give them the link to this topic as well.

Thanks for the info. I'll do that.
[Deleted]  
dj_MTJ #: I've attached the checksums for the corrupted version and the text for it is below.

Ok, so the "MetaEditor64.exe" file has the same checksums as my own, but not the "terminal64.exe".

So I checked it on another computer and it had totally different checksum. It seems that the "terminal64.exe" has a different signature on each computer. Strange. Probably some kind of embedded hardware ID during the installation or updates.

Anyway, what matters is that the "MetaEditor64.exe" is the same and not corrupted.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Ok, so the "MetaEditor64.exe" file has the same checksums as my own, but not the "terminal64.exe".

So I checked it on another computer and it had totally different checksum. It seems that the "terminal64.exe" has a different signature on each computer. Strange. Probably some kind of embedded hardware ID during the installation or updates.

Anyway, what matters is that the "MetaEditor64.exe" is the same and not corrupted.

Good to know. Then maybe there are just dependencies missing on my computer that were expected to be there for this version of MetaEditor64.exe.

I added a comment to the RUS post you mentioned. 

In the meantime, I can get away with rolling back to the prior version as a temporary work around.
 
dj_MTJ #:
I added a comment to the RUS post you mentioned.
I slighly edited your post to be readable for example.
 

I had that problem since the last beta update (and it happened in the past as well).

I solved it by adding an exclusion to my security app (bitdefender total security) - in bitdefender it seems that the "Advanced threat defence" was the cause. The exclusion of the editor .exe in there solved it for me. 

What was changed for that version of metaeditor from others that needn't the exclusion? No clue.

 

I have had the same problem posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478011#comment_55354572

and here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478011#comment_55354611

my quite simple solution.

Michael Charles Schefe has uploaded the working versions on google drive. If you need this write him a pm for the link or you can ask me.

MetaTester DLL was not found - I am trying to fix a bug in my anti-virus program.
MetaTester DLL was not found - I am trying to fix a bug in my anti-virus program.
  • 2024.12.11
  • Takao Kimura
  • www.mql5.com
Thank you very much, i recently changed from kaspersky to bitdefender and this was indeed the one causing the bug. Regards, thanks, the bug was caused by the antivirus. Did you put an exception in your antivirus proggy
[Deleted]  

My apologies to the moderator for removing this post. I misunderstood its intent.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Deleted comment from "metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found"

MQ Alexander, 2024.12.11 13:54

1. Please provide Properties->Details dialog screenshots both for terminal64.exe and MetaEditor64.exe



2. Provide metaeditor.log file from :




 
Carl Schreiber #:

I have had the same problem posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478011#comment_55354572

and here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478011#comment_55354611

my quite simple solution.

Michael Charles Schefe has uploaded the working versions on google drive. If you need this write him a pm for the link or you can ask me.

did you try adding an exclusion to your antivirus? I wouldnt do as the previous user did by adding a .exe exclusion, however, an exclusion for your mt4/5 folder instead.

But remember y'll. replacing the exe files with the older copies, will only be a temporary solution until dev's fix the issue -- as the new files will undoubtedly be updated again every few days.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

did you try adding an exclusion to your antivirus? I wouldnt do as the previous user did by adding a .exe exclusion, however, an exclusion for your mt4/5 folder instead.

But remember y'll. replacing the exe files with the older copies, will only be a temporary solution until dev's fix the issue -- as the new files will undoubtedly be updated again every few days.

As I said I didn't change anything in my antivirus, like accepting a certain app. It only updates itself.

BTW the cloud-tester does not work either:


  1. Is the could tester manager the same as the local optimizer?
  2. Do you have an old, working version of it?
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