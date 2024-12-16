metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found - page 3
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I've attached the checksums for the corrupted version and the text for it is below.
Ok, so there is definitely a problem with build 4735 and your setup. It should be reported to the Service Desk or by posting in the Russian section on the following topic ...
If posting on the above topic, make sure to write in Russian (use the auto-translate button in the toolbar).
In either case, explain the situation and give them the link to this topic as well.
Ok, so the "MetaEditor64.exe" file has the same checksums as my own, but not the "terminal64.exe".
So I checked it on another computer and it had totally different checksum. It seems that the "terminal64.exe" has a different signature on each computer. Strange. Probably some kind of embedded hardware ID during the installation or updates.
Anyway, what matters is that the "MetaEditor64.exe" is the same and not corrupted.
Ok, so the "MetaEditor64.exe" file has the same checksums as my own, but not the "terminal64.exe".
So I checked it on another computer and it had totally different checksum. It seems that the "terminal64.exe" has a different signature on each computer. Strange. Probably some kind of embedded hardware ID during the installation or updates.
Anyway, what matters is that the "MetaEditor64.exe" is the same and not corrupted.
I added a comment to the RUS post you mentioned.
In the meantime, I can get away with rolling back to the prior version as a temporary work around.
I added a comment to the RUS post you mentioned.
I had that problem since the last beta update (and it happened in the past as well).
I solved it by adding an exclusion to my security app (bitdefender total security) - in bitdefender it seems that the "Advanced threat defence" was the cause. The exclusion of the editor .exe in there solved it for me.
What was changed for that version of metaeditor from others that needn't the exclusion? No clue.
I have had the same problem posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478011#comment_55354572
and here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478011#comment_55354611
my quite simple solution.
Michael Charles Schefe has uploaded the working versions on google drive. If you need this write him a pm for the link or you can ask me.
My apologies to the moderator for removing this post. I misunderstood its intent.
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Deleted comment from "metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found"
MQ Alexander, 2024.12.11 13:54
1. Please provide Properties->Details dialog screenshots both for terminal64.exe and MetaEditor64.exe
2. Provide metaeditor.log file from :
I have had the same problem posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478011#comment_55354572
and here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478011#comment_55354611
my quite simple solution.
Michael Charles Schefe has uploaded the working versions on google drive. If you need this write him a pm for the link or you can ask me.
did you try adding an exclusion to your antivirus? I wouldnt do as the previous user did by adding a .exe exclusion, however, an exclusion for your mt4/5 folder instead.But remember y'll. replacing the exe files with the older copies, will only be a temporary solution until dev's fix the issue -- as the new files will undoubtedly be updated again every few days.
did you try adding an exclusion to your antivirus? I wouldnt do as the previous user did by adding a .exe exclusion, however, an exclusion for your mt4/5 folder instead.But remember y'll. replacing the exe files with the older copies, will only be a temporary solution until dev's fix the issue -- as the new files will undoubtedly be updated again every few days.
As I said I didn't change anything in my antivirus, like accepting a certain app. It only updates itself.
BTW the cloud-tester does not work either: