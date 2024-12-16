metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found - page 2
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I haven't yet but I will shortly. Good call out.
Sample from one of the message:
The are of course Windows Error Reporting Message for the event that precedes it. Informational reporting to say it sent the Error to MS and they don't have a resolution.Oh and I did check the Security and Maintenance but just reports the same information nothing additional
Just ran through the System and Application logs. The events related to MT5 just report application hangs but no further detail.
Sample from one of the message:
The are of course Windows Error Reporting Message for the event that precedes it. Informational reporting to say it sent the Error to MS and they don't have a resolution.Oh and I did check the Security and Maintenance but just reports the same information nothing additional
That event message seems to indicate that the problem is with the MetaTrader terminal and not the MetaEditor itself. Did you try opening the MetaEditor directly and not via the [IDE] icon?
Either way, I suspect that the file or files may be corrupted and that you may need to fully uninstall MetaTrader and reinstall it again.
I make it a habit to always making backup copies before updates, so that I can revert if something goes wrong. However, simply replacing the files to an older build does not prevent the update from occurring again. One needs to do some special fiddling to prevent the update, but MetaQuotes does not like it when users do that and disapproves of the knowledge of that procedure being shared here in the forum.
So, please try the uninstall/reinstallation first to see if it resolves your issue. Remember to reboot between the uninstall/reinstallation.
That event message seems to indicate that the problem is with the MetaTrader terminal and not the MetaEditor itself. Did you try opening the MetaEditor directly and not via the [IDE] icon?
Either way, I suspect that the file or files may be corrupted and that you may need to fully uninstall MetaTrader and reinstall it again.
I make it a habit to always making backup copies before updates, so that I can revert if something goes wrong. However, simply replacing the files to an older build does not prevent the update from occurring again. One needs to do some special fiddling to prevent the update, but MetaQuotes does not like it when users do that and disapproves of the knowledge of that procedure being shared here in the forum.
So, please try the uninstall/reinstallation first to see if it resolves your issue. Remember to reboot between the uninstall/reinstallation.
I uninstalled and reinstalled several times after getting the error and when I try to open MetaEditor directly I get:
"The procedure entry point could not be located in the dynamic link library C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MetaEditor64.exe"
The terminal opens fine and function as normal.
I went to MetaEditor64.exe and using windows restore prior version function, restored it to a prior version that I had from last week and it opens right up. But to your point I think the update will overwrite again I suspect.
I'm still troubleshooting the broken version at the moment using dependency walker. It is showing some dependency issues but I'd be at a loss for correcting them I think. I'm still looking at the output and will try to provide details from dependency walker or any other tool if the devs or someone can tell me what tool they'd like to see a report from.
I uninstalled and reinstalled several times after getting the error and when I try to open MetaEditor directly I get:
"The procedure entry point could not be located in the dynamic link library C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MetaEditor64.exe"
The terminal opens fine and function as normal.
I went to MetaEditor64.exe and using windows restore prior version function, restored it to a prior version that I had from last week and it opens right up. But to your point I think the update will overwrite again I suspect.
I'm still troubleshooting the broken version at the moment using dependency walker. It is showing some dependency issues but I'd be at a loss for correcting them I think. I'm still looking at the output and will try to provide details from dependency walker or any other tool if the devs or someone can tell me what tool they'd like to see a report from.
Can you provide some information on your exact computer configuration?
The first two lines of the Journal log should suffice for us to get a general idea of your setup.
This is my setup ...
I'm not sure how you did that insert but here the info you requested:
That said I may have fixed it. Time will tell.
4. Exited the terminal and restarted so it could complete the update and so far everything seems to be working.
I'll of course I'll keep an eye on it for the next few days to ensure it continues to work but it is already a better result than what happened earlier.
BTW, I have closed and opened the terminal and editor several times before sharing this to make sure it continued to work. So far it has.
I've attached an image of the Previous Version tab from Windows Properties on MetaEditor64.exe.
My current guess is that the MetaEditor64.exe got corrupted somehow earlier today with the LiveUpdate. I have a copy of both versions of MetaEditor64.exe if anyone wants more information regarding the problematic one.
I edited and fixed your post's formatting. You can do the same by using the posting toolbar (desktop browser mode) ...
To format code (or log output) do the following ...
You have done an update to build 4731 which now runs correctly. However, currently build 4735 is being pushed out by many brokers.
If after the upgrade to 4735, it fails again, then it will have to be reported the devs about a possible bug in that build.
Can you do a checksum on that file to see if it was in fact corrupted?
Here are mine (build 4735 AVX2 version) ...
You have done an update to build 4731 which now runs correctly. However, currently build 4735 is being pushed out by many brokers.
If after the upgrade to 4735, it fails again, then it will have to be reported the devs about a possible bug in that build.
I just got that and it failed again after the update to 4735. Here is the journal entries.
and the original error I started with has returned when I try to open MetaEditor64 directly. So it looks like I might have to go back to dependency walker to try and share those logs so the devs can see what is failing. Or if they prefer I use a different tool to check with I can.
Ok, so there is definitely a problem with build 4735 and your setup. It should be reported to the Service Desk or by posting in the Russian section on the following topic ...
If posting on the above topic, make sure to write in Russian (use the auto-translate button in the toolbar).
In either case, explain the situation and give them the link to this topic as well.