metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found - page 4
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But remember y'll. replacing the exe files with the older copies, will only be a temporary solution until dev's fix the issue -- as the new files will undoubtedly be updated again every few days.
Well the latest terminal64.exe (B. 4735) is working only the editor and the tester causing problems. So if you have a new terminal version and old editor & tester it seems to work and you are not bothered by "Shall I update ...?"
As I said I didn't change anything in my antivirus, like accepting a certain app. It only updates itself.
BTW the cloud-tester does not work either:
the thing is. i have not had the issue that you guys are having. I could upload my last 3 mt5 updates onto google, and you can try each one?
the thing is. i have not had the issue that you guys are having. I could upload my last 3 mt5 updates onto google, and you can try each one?
I downloaded your 7z file, thanks, but it only contains the 4 exe files and the terminal icon. However, it could be that the tester for the cloud has the same name but is different due to its different purposes.
As I said I didn't change anything in my antivirus, like accepting a certain app. It only updates itself
well its looking more and more like an exception needs to be added to antivirus. If you want instructions on how to do that on windows 10 or 11, "windows defender antivirus", then i may be able to post images in a pm.the fact that the files were almost immediately rendered useless stinks like antivirus program intervention.
I downloaded your 7z file, thanks, but it only contains the 4 exe files and the terminal icon. However, it could be that the tester for the cloud has the same name but is different due to its different purposes.
maybe i am wrong, as i have not used the cloud tester in awhile, however, I thought you only have to replace the old file with the file I have on google.
EDIT: when i put metatester in custom folder, and open metatester.exe. it creates a folder tester, just as it would by normal installation. The usual window/dialogue then shows.
excerpt image showing on cloud statistics site page.
ok. In the year 2024, program developers still think that it is ok to invade and update files without prior permission from the user and administrator! I dont know what is worse! that microsoft condones it! or that the developers do it!
I HAD all the files i uploaded to google working, but they are already updated to the latest versions 4737.
ALL DONE WITHOUT ANY NOTICE OR ALERT MESSAGE. AT LEAST IN METATRADER YOU GET THAT PESKY NOTICE AND BOX THAT TELLS YOU IT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. THIS TIME IT HAS HAPPENED WITHOUT EVEN THAT!
I slighly edited your post #56 to be readable for example.
Thank you
I had that problem since the last beta update (and it happened in the past as well).
I solved it by adding an exclusion to my security app (bitdefender total security) - in bitdefender it seems that the "Advanced threat defence" was the cause. The exclusion of the editor .exe in there solved it for me.
What was changed for that version of metaeditor from others that needn't the exclusion? No clue.
Thank you I'm running bitdefender now (sigh I miss kaspersky). I'll give that a try as another workaround. Thank you
My apologies to the moderator for removing this post. I misunderstood its intent.
Properties and metaeditor.log
Thank you I'm running bitdefender now (sigh I miss kaspersky). I'll give that a try as another workaround. Thank you
Adding Metaeditor to the Advanced Threat Defense exception list worked as a workaround. I'd love to know what changed that requires me to do that.